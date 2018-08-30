Nissan And EDF Energy To Explore Second-Life EV Batteries For ESS

4 H BY MARK KANE

EDF Energy to use used Nissan LEAFs batteries.

Nissan found another partner – EDF Energy – that is willing to explore the possibility of taking partially used, but is still working lithium-ion batteries from electric cars. Usually, the second-life batteries are rated at 70% of original capacity and have at least 10 more years of service in energy storage systems.

In the case of EDF Energy (described as UK’s largest producer of low-carbon electricity), batteries will be used for a demand-side response platform, Powershift. The agreement concerns also collaboration across smart charging, batteries, decentralized generation and grid integration over the coming years.

The topic of 2nd life of EV batteries becomes more important as there are now more than a million new battery packs put on the road annually.

“Nissan and EDF Energy, the manufacturer’s long-term UK supplier, signed the new agreement in Paris today and the partnership will kick off with a first of its kind collaboration to explore how second-life Nissan electric vehicle (EV) batteries can support demand side management. Both EDF Energy and Nissan have been at the forefront of developing the market for electric vehicles in the UK and will bring substantial technical expertise to the wide-ranging agreement that will support the transition to low carbon transport, such as smart charging, batteries, decentralised generation and grid integration. The first joint project will see the partners explore the business case for recycling retired batteries from Nissan LEAF into commercial battery storage. The system would see electricity stored in the batteries and released back to the grid using EDF Energy’s PowerShift to react quickly to demand side response (DSR) initiatives. Storage systems offer a lower carbon solution compared to relying on coal and gas power stations to meet peaks of electricity demand on the grid. The combined system will be trialled to see how it can support on site generation, greater control and flexibility over energy use, and provide additional revenue streams.”

Beatrice Bigois, Managing Director of Customers at EDF Energy said:

“The transition to Electric Vehicles provides huge opportunities for businesses and households, which is why we are investing in the best technology and products to help consumers and business realise the associated benefits. In partnering with Nissan, we’re excited to explore new technologies and business models to make low carbon transport a reality now and for the future.”

Francisco Carranza, Director of Energy Services, Nissan Europe, said: