Nissan Doubled LEAF Sales In Japan In First Half of 2018

JUL 11 2018 BY MARK KANE

In June, Nissan barely increased LEAF sales in Japan, which hopefully is not an early sign of saturation after nine months of the second-generation version being on the market.

In total, 1,462 LEAFs were sold last month in Japan, which is only 6% more than a year ago. However, sales in June were historically pretty flat anyways in Japan.

The new LEAF is currently the #39 best-selling model in Japan (June) and #32 over the first six months of 2018.

In the first half of the year, Nissan more than doubled LEAF sales in Japan to 14,586 (up 103% year-over-year). It’s already safe to say that the year 2018 will be a record one for the LEAF in Japan.