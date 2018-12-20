Nissan CES 2019: “See The Invisible” Plus Maybe 60-kWh LEAF e-Plus

1 H BY MARK KANE

Nissan to present LEAF Nismo RC and IMx KURO

Nissan confirmed its presence at the upcoming 2019 CES in January with several EVs. The display is entitled “See the Invisible” 60 kWh LEAF and there is a chance that we will finally see the LEAF e-Plus as Nissan lists a “New vehicle introduction”.

The Japanese manufacturer will present the latest LEAF Nismo RC, which recently debuted in Japan, and the IMx KURO concept unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show (as a second version of the IMx from 2017 Tokyo Motor Show). There will be Nissan Energy demonstrations and more.

Nissan’s CES display (6906), North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center will focus on Nissan Intelligent Mobility and includes: A new technology platform to “See the Invisible,” creating an entirely new driving experience through connected worlds

The U.S. debut of the all-new, twin electric motor, all-wheel drive Nissan LEAF NISMO RC racing machine

Nissan Energy demonstrations, including solutions that create a fully integrated electric vehicle ecosystem.

A display of the IMx KURO concept crossover electric vehicle

New vehicle introduction, displays and EV cafe

In January Infiniti intends to present a new electric crossover concept, however, that’s at the NAIAS in Detroit.