NIO to raise $1.8 billion on the New York Stock Exchange

Chinese company NIO seeks to raise $1.8 billion in its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. It is the biggest listing by a Chinese automaker, according to Reuters.

NIO is still in the early stage of the business development, so in the first half of 2018 it noted revenues of just $6.95 million, at net losses of $502.6 million.

“The float comes as the firm, founded by Chinese entrepreneur William Li in 2014, and other Chinese EV makers seek fresh capital to develop new products and finance investments in areas including autonomous driving and battery technologies.” “NIO mainly plans to use the proceeds to be raised for research and development of products and technology, marketing and developing manufacturing facilities.”

