NIO Now Has 18 Battery Swapping Stations: Watch Swap In Action

One more approach to battery swap stations.

Since Spring of this year, NIO has been expanding its battery swap stations for its ES8 electric cars (and future models) in China.

According to NIO, there are now 18 such stations up and running along the major highway: the G4 Beijing–Hong Kong–Macau Expressway. We assume that stations are spread over the length of 2,270 km (1,410 mi) by some 125 km (80 miles) or so.

One of the battery swap stations is installed next to a Tesla Supercharging station, which seems quite interesting as Tesla once tried the battery swap stations, but ended the project after a single demonstration station that wasn’t too popular.

NIO intends to offer 12 free battery swaps annually for the first batch of customers, but in general it will be a paid service.

The ES8 is equipped with 70 kWh battery (from CATL) and can go more than 355 km (220 miles) (NEDC) or 500 km (310 miles) at 60 km/h (37 mph).

18 service Stations along the G4 Expressway now provide free battery swap service to ES8 Owners! https://t.co/y8T71b7BNf pic.twitter.com/6EQrsuCYY3 — NIO (@NIOGlobal) November 15, 2018

Source: d1ev.com