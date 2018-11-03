NIO Now Has 18 Battery Swapping Stations: Watch Swap In Action
One more approach to battery swap stations.
Since Spring of this year, NIO has been expanding its battery swap stations for its ES8 electric cars (and future models) in China.
According to NIO, there are now 18 such stations up and running along the major highway: the G4 Beijing–Hong Kong–Macau Expressway. We assume that stations are spread over the length of 2,270 km (1,410 mi) by some 125 km (80 miles) or so.
One of the battery swap stations is installed next to a Tesla Supercharging station, which seems quite interesting as Tesla once tried the battery swap stations, but ended the project after a single demonstration station that wasn’t too popular.
NIO intends to offer 12 free battery swaps annually for the first batch of customers, but in general it will be a paid service.
The ES8 is equipped with 70 kWh battery (from CATL) and can go more than 355 km (220 miles) (NEDC) or 500 km (310 miles) at 60 km/h (37 mph).
18 service Stations along the G4 Expressway now provide free battery swap service to ES8 Owners! https://t.co/y8T71b7BNf pic.twitter.com/6EQrsuCYY3
— NIO (@NIOGlobal) November 15, 2018
Source: d1ev.com
12 Comments on "NIO Now Has 18 Battery Swapping Stations: Watch Swap In Action"
Looks like the battery pack is attached with only four bolts?
This seems to be a bit on the slow side for now.
You’re very polite.
So 4m 15s is slow to you? It takes longer to fill up a car at the gas station.
It doesn’t. It is about 2L of diesel per second at my regular filling station.
Anyways that wasn’t the point. If a single station needs about 5 minutes to change one battery you better hope there isn’t even a single car in front of you because else a car charging at 200kW or more is going to be quicker.
Sorry to say, the battery swap only works for rental/fleet operations.
Swapping out $15K battery pack for about $25K worth of energy is just bad business model to start with.
You’re not swapping the pack for energy, you’re swapping it for time.
The battery packs are not owned by the owner, but are instead leased, so the owner never needs to worry about their battery (other than monthly payment). Instead of recharging for 20 or 30 minutes you swap with a charged battery in about 4 minutes.
The problem is that company that leases it have to have a huge capital up front for it.
What is the ROIC on $15K investment for $25 return at a swap? With relatively low volume of cars, how much does that $15K generate per year? The math doesn’t favor the business model.
Battery swapping is an elegant end-around the issue of recharge times, but sadly it’s one that doesn’t survive its encounter with real world economics. Even assuming you get around all the pack ownership and responsibility issues, you still need one heck of a lot of vehicles swapping batteries at each station every day for this to work. You might need enough, in fact, that you’d have a line at each station, thereby minimizing the value of the concept.
It’ll be interesting to see whether a swap model is successful in China. Project Better Place also had them, but it was explicitly only a temporary measure until BEV ranges caught up. Seems to me that the operations cost of maintaining a swap network is probably too high, and requires too much standardization between car models.
How is ownership of the battery pack and battery warranty handled?
Do owners not purchase the pack with the vehicle ? By swapping, are owners guaranteed to get their pack back on a return trip? If not … how are transfer of ownership and issues related to pack performance handled in future?
Seems like owner assumes a high finincial risk for gaining a slightly quicker charge in energy capacity.