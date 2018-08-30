Nikola Motors Semi Fleet Will Be Like Massive Air Purifiers

16 M BY VANJA KLJAIC

The startup EV company Nikola Motors claims that its future fleet will be the United States’ largest air purifiers.

Currently, there are two major, eco-friendly trucking prospects in the world: the Tesla Semi and the Nikola Motors semi truck. While Tesla’s venture into the trucking world is completely battery-powered, Nikola Motors went in the direction of hydrogen-powered vehicles. Certainly, some may say hydrogen doesn’t have a future in potentially eco-friendly mobility due to cost and fuel production, but truck-wise, the economics are quite different than those found in electric passenger vehicles.

Right now, Nikola is ramping up its hiring efforts as the company prepares to start producing its highly-anticipated hydrogen-electric truck. A few weeks ago, Nikola Motor chief legal officer Britton Worthen noted in a statement to AZ Central that he expects the company to break ground on its planned 1 million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Coolidge, AZ, in about two years. Right now, after the company made the move from Utah to the Phoenix area, hiring has been the focal point.

Why do we like hydrogen so much? The Nikola fleet will be one of the largest air purifiers in America one day. Imagine 500,000 Nikola trucks driving in cities across America sucking in dirty air and emitting nothing but clean water. #emissionsgameover #dieselisdead — Nikola Motor Company (@nikolamotor) October 24, 2018

Nikola Motors aims to have around 100 employees – up from 70 people – in their Phoenix HQ by the end of the year. According to recent information released by the startup truck company, they aim to have around 200 workers by the end of 2019, severely doubling their efforts. However, the most impactful news, recently revealed by the company, is the one where Nikola aims to have their future truck fleet the United States’ “largest air purifiers,” thanks to their hydrogen fuel cell systems.

Even though some sources claimed that Nikola uses methane to produce hydrogen, the company released a Tweet in which they assured their social media followers base that they utilize a combination of solar, wind, and hydropower to make the hydrogen needed to power its upcoming fleet. If their plans come to fruition over time – they aim to become the largest energy consumer in the US within the next ten years – the nationwide map of NOx emissions from heavy-duty trucking could well change, and change for good.

Clearly, the company is no stranger to bold statements. Recently, at the beginning of the year, they’ve announced that the company would be refunding all the reservations it received for the Nikola One and Nikola Two. Clearly, a jab at Tesla, as the trucking startup noted that it does not “use (customers’) money to operate (its) business.” Right now, Nikola claims that the company has $11 billion in pre-production orders as of now.

If both Tesla’s and Nikola’s plans come to reality, heavy-duty trucking within the U.S is clearly up for a huge (eco-friendly) makeover. And there’s nothing wrong with that. Plus, Nikola Tesla (from whom both companies got their name) would probably be delighted to see how his ideas are taken to enhance the well being of society as well.

Source: Teslarati