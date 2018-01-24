Nikola Motors Raises $100 Million In New Funds
Nikola Motor Company, a developer of hydrogen fuel cell semis, raised more than $100 million as part of $200 million Series C.
The company presents a promising perspective for the future and encourages that the current round of financing is expected to become oversubscribed – “With a $1.1 billion pre-money valuation, Nikola Motor Company’s emissions-free future is looking very bright.”
In 2019 in Phoenix, Nikola intends to hold an event, where customers, suppliers, media and industry insiders will be able to see all the latest Nikola products unveiled and in action. The main products, of course, are the hydrogen fuel cell trucks with range of up to 1,200 miles and refilled within 20 minutes. Pilot production is scheduled for 2020, while full production will start in 2021.
The total value of non-binding pre-order reservations is estimated by the company at $11 billion.
By 2021 Nikola will install first 14 hydrogen stations, while by 2028 the network in U.S. and Canada should consist of more than 700 stations.
Nikola Motor Company listed many milestones achieved in 2018:
- we have kicked-off plans to build the largest hydrogen network in the world with NEL
- secured a massive 800-truck order commitment from Anheuser-Busch
- developed the most energy dense battery system on the market with almost 400 watt hours per liter
- engineered a 240 kW fuel cell
- kicked-off electric vehicle stability controls and electric ABS with WABCO
- designed a thermo-management and HVAC system with MAHLE
- finalized the most advanced class-8 independent suspension on the market with Meritor
- relocated our company to Arizona to build our new 150,000 sq. ft. headquarters
Nikola CEO Trevor Milton said:
“Nikola’s business model has been vetted, and the investment world is taking notice.”
Nikola CFO Kim Brady said:
“To say we have come a long way in 2018 is an understatement. Now imagine Nikola in 2019. Who wouldn’t want to be part of this company’s story?”
Want to see the Nikola truck? Here is a teaser with our new Phillips commercial. Hope you enjoy! We are working hard at preparing our full production unit which will be unveiled later this year and tested with fleets. Get ready for the best year we have ever had at Nikola.
Posted by Nikola Motor Company on Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Categories: Trucks
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Nikola Motors Raises $100 Million In New Funds"
What is the difference between this semi and the one from Toyota?
How can Nikola drive 1200 miles when Toyota with the “same” technology only does 300 miles.
Ask them then let us know.
The one from Nikola has probably 3 or 4 times more hydrogen stored on board.
“Nikola’s business model has been vetted, and the investment world is taking notice.”
Let’s see, the business model according to Nicola:
“The Nikola One truck leasing program costs $4000 to $5000 per month, depending on which truck configuration and options the customer chooses. The first million miles of fuel is included with every truck sale, offsetting 100% of the monthly lease for every owner”.
A 100k/year long haul truck would consume ~15500 kilo’s of hydrogen per year (6MPKG)@ $16/kg= ~$265,0000. Yearly lease income: $60K.
I can see how the investment world would take notice of this sort of numbers but not why it would invest even a dime in a bizarre business model like that.
The hydrogen is included in the sale of the truck (at a not yet disclosed price, as I understand), not in the leasing program.
I think the quote is pretty clear: $4-5K monthly lease with up to one million miles of hydrogen included. A lease deal is often referred to as a sale.
At Chris O said: “… A 100k/year long haul truck would consume ~15500 kilo’s of hydrogen per year (6MPKG)@ $16/kg= ~$265,0000. Yearly lease income: $60K.“
——————
If @Chris O’s numbers are correct I agree that NM’s business model is a no-go.
Can anyone here point out specifically where @Chris O is off on his #s?
If you want some sources:
Nicola lease deal quote: https://insideevs.com/nikola-motor-logs-7000-pre-orders-for-nikola-one-electric-semi-truck/
Heavy truck hydrogen mileage: https://www.trucks.com/2017/04/19/toyota-project-portal-fuel-cell-truck-technology/
Hydrogen cost per KG: https://cafcp.org/content/cost-refill
Will both these and the Tesla design be able to power refrigeration trailers? Current ones are powered by separate diesel units on the trailer itself. Would be pretty ironic (and laughable) to continue with that setup on an EV or FCEV tractor.