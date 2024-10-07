Chevrolet announced specs and pricing for the 2025 Silverado EV pickup truck.

The new model offers up to 492 miles of range, putting it way ahead of almost every other EV.

A new LT trim means regular, non-commercial customers can get into a Silverado EV for less than before: $75,195.

Chevrolet on Monday dropped details about the 2025 Silverado EV. The battery-powered version of General Motors' best-selling truck is getting a lower starting price and a new EPA range rating that puts it near the very top of the EV market.

The 2025 Silverado EV will start at $57,095, putting it within reach for a greater number of buyers. The new Max Range trim earns an EPA range estimate of 492 miles, beating out every other EV pickup truck on the market by a wide margin. Both the entry-level and range-topping trims are only available for commercial customers who buy various versions of the Silverado EV Work Truck, or WT.

“Truck customers tell us range is one of the main barriers to considering an EV. The 2024 Silverado EV already was the range leader, and for this new model year we’ve set the bar even higher,” Chevrolet Vice President Scott Bell said in a statement. “A second barrier to entry is price, so we are fortifying the Silverado EV lineup by providing more choice. For 2025, we’re introducing an LT trim, offering a more affordable RST package and expanding WT offerings. This increased capability and accessibility is great news for the segment, the industry, and the brand.”

Here's a full trim breakdown for the 2025 Silverado EV:

Chevrolet Silverado EV Battery Pack Range MSRP, including destination fee WT Standard Range TBD $57,095 WT Extended Range 422 miles (EPA-estimated) $69,495 WT Max Range 492 miles (EPA-estimated) $77,795 LT Extended Range 408 miles (EPA-estimated) $75,195 LT Extended Range w/ LT Premium Package 390 miles (EPA-estimated) $81,995 RST Extended Range 390 miles (EPA-estimated) $89,395 RST Max Range 460 miles (GM-estimated) $97,895

The new trims come during a pivotal time for GM's electric ambitions. After a rocky start of production and sales for its next-generation EVs—like the Chevy Blazer EV and Cadillac Lyriq—the automaker is rapidly gaining momentum. It appears to have put software glitches and battery-production bottlenecks behind it, and is now finally seeing success launching new electric models and scaling up their sales.

For 2024, the Silverado EV's inaugural model year, the truck was only available in two WT trims and the expensive, fully-loaded RST variant. Now, Chevy is filling in the gaps with some lower-priced options for both commercial and mainstream customers. With the new models, Chevy has a more well-rounded competitor to the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T.

Here are a few more details about the 2025 trims.

The all-new LT is priced so customers can qualify for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, Chevy says. It supports 300-kilowatt fast charging, can tow 12,500 lb and has a payload capacity of 1,800 lb. Horsepower and torque are rated by GM at 645 and 765, respectively. Chevy's Multi-Flex Tailgate, which offers several different configurations, comes as standard equipment.

Upgrading to the Premium Package opens up options for Super Cruise—GM's wonderful hands-off highway-driving system—and the Multi-Flex Midgate. The latter lets you open up the divider between the cab and bed to haul longer items.

The 2025 Silverado EV WT now has a starting price that's essentially identical to Ford's electric work truck, the Lightning Pro. But the entry-level Silverado EV's range is still TBD.

Nearly 500 miles of range at the top end may sound like overkill—and that may in fact be the case for drivers who mostly go to the grocery store and back. But there's a good reason automakers like GM want to pack their pickup trucks with as much range as possible: Towing. The added weight and drag from towing something like a boat or a trailer can easily cut an EV's range in half. That makes the more typical 300 miles of estimated range a nonstarter for many truck lovers. Now, with a 500-mile pack, the Silverado EV should be able to tow for longer than ever before.

