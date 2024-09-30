Chevy hopes to train up to 7,000 salespeople

The training focuses on EV basics, such as regen, cold-weather range and how most drivers don't need as much range as they think

After selling a record number of electric vehicles in the second quarter of this year, General Motors looks poised for another quarter of record EV sales. And it likely won't stop there.

To further bolster electric car sales, Chevrolet has decided to launch a nationwide dealership training program. The program is designed to make dealers more knowledgeable about EVs, which should make selling them easier.

In total, the program is expected to train up to 7,000 dealership employees by the end of Fall of this year. Though Chevy touts the program as nationwide, it's only actually in place in five states right now.

In addition to the training, there is some EV myth-busting, a topic we often cover here at InsideEVs.

The training comes at a good time for Chevrolet. With the Blazer EV, Equinox EV and Silverado EV all somewhat fresh to the market and sales picking up volume, it's clear that Chevy buyers are now at least considering EVs. The next-gen Chevy Bolt is still a ways off, but that, too, will surely boost sales.

"We've had live drive events in the past. We've done five-city tours before. But this is the first time that we've been so EV-focused," Michael MacPhee, Chevy's director of sales operations, told Automotive News.

Scott Bell, vice president of global Chevrolet, told Automotive News that "Additional variants are coming, including the base Equinox EV trim that offers a 319-mile range for $34,995 with shipping, a mainstream Silverado EV retail trim, and a front-wheel-drive Blazer EV that will be priced in the mid-$40,000s."

How Does The Training Work And Where Does It Take Place?

Chevy invites sales consultants from EV-certified dealerships. The certified dealerships made investments into EVs, like buying chargers and the nessary tooling and equipment to sell and service EVs.

Sales consultants who chose to attend the training had the opportunity to do so in Monticello, N.Y.; Fort Worth, Texas; and Atlanta. There are still two training sessions remaining: one in Las Vegas and another in Indianapolis. More sessions will likely be added next year.

As for what the program entails, Automotive News says "trainers explain the energy recovery technology on GM EVs that improves range in cold weather, the long-term cost of EV ownership compared with an internal combustion vehicle, and how easily a vehicle with a 300- to 400-mile range can accommodate drivers who average 25 miles a day."

Some pretty basic stuff, but without any previous EV-specific training, a lot can probably be learned just by studying up on the basics.

Chevrolet follows up the training with a survey for attendees. Prior to the training, only 3 out of 10 of the attendees felt fully prepared to sell Chevy EVs. After the training, that number rose to 8 out of 10, so it seems the training does work.