Chevy will finally launch the Blazer EV SS at the beginning of next year.

The existing models also get more power and better range for 2025, with Super Cruise now available on the LT as well.

Finally, Chevy will introduce a front-wheel-drive Blazer at the end of 2025, making the Blazer EV one of the first cars to ever be offered in FWD, RWD and AWD configurations.

I'd say the Chevrolet Blazer EV has mounted a nice little comeback in 2024. It ended the previous year under a stop-sale order following software issues that InsideEVs was among the first to report on, only to see a big overhaul, sales wins and even a spot in our deputy editor's own personal garage. And today, General Motors officials say that things are due to get even better for the 2025 model year.

GM has announced pricing and availability of the 2025 Blazer EV family, including the deployment of a few long-promised variants with nice upgrades to range, pricing and horsepower for several others. Let's dig in.

We'll start with the fun news: The long-awaited Blazer EV SS is finally going on sale in Q1 of 2025. Pricing has been made official at $61,995, including destination. The performance Blazer EV will pack 595 horsepower—more than even the previously announced 557 hp—and can do zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds with the full-bore Wide Open Watts mode engaged. It should be a worthy competitor to the likes of the Kia EV6 GT, and I know someone will see how it squares up against the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N as well.

Next, GM says that 2025 brings all of the promised Blazer EV variants. Besides the SS, you can choose the all-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-drive and front-wheel-drive models too. The last one is all-new; the other two have been around for a bit. Offering all three drivetrain configurations makes the Blazer EV a pretty unique vehicle in the history of carmaking, but I'm curious how long the FWD version sticks around with the Equinox EV out there.

Additionally, the 2025 Blazer EV AWD has improved range, horsepower and torque from the 2024 model. The EPA-estimated range is now 283 miles, up from 279, and horsepower is bumped to 300 from 288. Torque is also boosted to 355 lb-ft from 333 lb-ft. It starts at $48,995.

The RWD version also gets a glow-up, going up to 334 miles of range from the 2024 model's 324 miles. Horsepower jumps to 365 hp versus the old car's 340 hp; torque stays the same. Pricing begins at $56,990.

The FWD Blazer EV remains a bit of an odd animal, but the pricing is respectable at $45,995. It gives you 220 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque. Range has not been finalized yet, according to GM.

The whole Blazer EV lineup fully qualifies for the $7,500 EV tax credits whether you buy or lease, so you are getting some solid bang for your buck here. And with these power and range bumps, I'd argue some needed distance between this car and the slightly smaller but still similarly priced Equinox EV. Also, Super Cruise is available on the now available on the LT, still an option on the RS AWD and standard on the SS.

