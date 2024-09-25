Hertz announced plans to buy Silverado EVs only 13 months ago, but the company is already offloading some of its electric trucks.

The rental company is selling 35 Silverado EV 3WTs through its Hertz Car Sales business, all priced around $63,500.

The 3WT isn't the nicest or longest-range version of the Silverado EV, but it does offer more towing capacity than other specs and one key feature GM EV owners have been missing.

Hertz' honeymoon phase with the Chevy Silverado EV did not last long. The rental giant announced in August 2023 that it planned to acquire a big fleet of electric General Motors cars, including Cadillac Lyriqs and Silverado EVs. Just 13 months later, it's already begun offloading some of the trucks, but Hertz's loss can be your gain.

The company's used car arm, Hertz Car Sales, has 35 Silverado EVs listed for sale. Hertz said earlier this year that it was dialing back its EV ambitions, citing high depreciation and repair costs, especially on its fleet of Tesla Model 3s. The Model 3 is one of the worst-depreciating cars this year, thanks in no small part to Tesla's aggressive price cuts. That's a huge problem for Hertz, which has to sell a lot of used cars every year, and gets a substantial proportion of its revenue from reselling cars.

It's been steadily offloading Model 3s for months, but now it's selling off some of its EV trucks, too. A Hertz representative told InsideEVs that the company is selling these trucks as part of its broader effort to align EV fleet size with demand. It still rents Silverado EVs and has no specific complaints about the truck.

A selection of Silverado EVs available from Hertz Car Sales.

All of the 35 turcks available on Hertz Car Sales' site are 3WT models. That's one of the Silverado's fleet-only work truck trims, which slots before the spendier 4WT. Retail customers can only buy the Silverado EV RST, which starts around $96,000. Editor-in-chief Patrick George wasn't convinced that the truck was worth that kind of money when he drove it this summer. He preferred the GMC Sierra EV Denali.

But a used 3WT is a different proposition. Hertz' Silverado EVs are all listed for around $63,500. That's a much more compelling price, especially considering all of these trucks have between 4,000 and 16,000 miles.

GM doesn't list a public price for the 3WT, since it's designed to be bulk ordered, but GM Authority reported this March that a standard 3WT stickers for $74,900. You can get a cheaper 3WT-1FL "fleet package" truck that comes with steel wheels, no side steps, no included charging cord and no soft tonneau, but it looks like the Hertz trucks all have the wheels and side steps you get on the $74,900 model.

The fancier Silverado EV RST.

That means you're getting about $11,000 off the fleet pricing for a new Silverado EV WT. Despite the lower price, you're still getting a lot of the good attributes of the pricier Silverado EVs.

Sure, it doesn't go 450 miles on a charge like the 4WT or 440 like the RST. But its 393-mile range still bests most electric trucks, and almost every electric car, too. It also tows more than the 4WT. That truck can pull 10,000 lbs, but thanks to a lighter battery pack the Silverado can pull 12,500 lbs. Max payload is also up from 1,400 lbs to 1,750 lbs. That brings it roughly in line with a fleet-spec gas Silverado.

If you're buying it for private usage, there's one more reason to love the Work Truck models. Unlike other GM EVs—including the Silverado EV RST—they still have Apple CarPlay. So if you want a solid workhorse of an EV truck and you want CarPlay, the Silverado EV 3WT is probably your best option. And now, thanks to Hertz, you can get one for less.

