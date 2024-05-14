The top-spec Chevrolet Silverado EV RST is finally in production, more than two years after its unveiling. The most expensive version of Chevy’s battery-powered pickup truck is built at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center in Michigan alongside the Work Truck (WT) versions of the Silverado EV.

The most expensive 2024 Silverado EV in First Edition guise has an estimated range of 440 miles on a full charge. It starts at $96,495, including the $1,995 destination charge. It is trumped range-wise only by its 4WT sibling, which offers 10 more miles of range.

Get Fully Charged Get yourself a Silverado EV The first retail version of the all-electric 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV is now in production at GM's Hamtramck facility in Detroit. Dubbed the RST, it has an estimated range of 440 miles on a full charge. Previously, the Silverado EV was only available in two Work Truck versions, which were only available to fleet customers.

Both the Silverado RST and Silverado 4WT use a 24-module Ultium lithium-ion battery pack that stores roughly 200 kilowatt-hours of energy. Meanwhile, the cheapest available Silverado EV, the 3WT, gets juice from a smaller, 20-module pack with an estimated range of 393 miles. Chevy’s electric pickup can be recharged at up to 350 kW from a DC fast charger or with a Level 2 charger at up to 19.2 kW.

The fully loaded Silverado EV First Edition RST comes standard with four-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension, a Multi-Flex Midgate that can be folded to expand the truck’s cargo capacity while keeping the rear seating in place, a 17-inch infotainment screen paired with an 11-inch digital instrument cluster and a color driver head-up display, and GM’s Super Cruise advanced driver assistance system that also works while trailering. The EV can also export up to 10.2 kW of power through its 10 outlets.

Speaking of hauling stuff, the Silverado EV RST has a payload capacity of 1,500 pounds and can tow a maximum of 10,000 pounds. Its two electric motors–one on each axle–produce a maximum of 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque.

Chevrolet will soon offer “a suite of Silverado EV trims for retail customers, offered with a variety of range options and capabilities.” In other words, the RST version, which is currently the only one offered to retail customers—the WT versions are only for fleet customers—will be joined by other, more affordable options.