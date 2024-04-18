General Motors’ new GM Energy division has just unveiled its V2H (vehicle-to-home) bundle that enables Ultium EVs with bidirectional charging to power your home. You can now order the complete $7,299 bundle that will not only allow you to keep the lights on during a blackout, but it opens up a whole new realm of possibilities to transfer power to and from your home, which can even save you money in the long run.

The GM Energy V2H Bundle includes a bidirectional charger and inverter, a home hub and a dark start battery, but you can just purchase the bidirectional charger for $1,699 or a more pared-down V2H enablement kit for $5,600. You will also have to cover the installation costs, and GM says it will refer its customers to EV charger installation specialists, Qmerit, which will also help with obtaining the necessary permits for V2H.

Get Fully Charged V2H is the way of the future Many EV manufacturers have announced that they plan to integrate expanded bidirectional charging functionality that includes V2H into their vehicles in the near future, and GM is one of them.

Currently, only the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV First Edition RST (still a couple of months away from being available to buy) is compatible with the GM Energy V2H charger but the manufacturer says it will expand compatibility across its entire lineup of Ultium-based vehicles by 2026. We know the GMC Hummer EV also supports bidirectional charging, so it should be the next model to gain V2H functionality.

The electric Silverado’s massive 200 kWh battery pack should offer enough electricity to power your home for well over a week—GM says up to 21 days—and the vehicle can output a maximum of 10.2 kW.

Gallery: GM Energy V2H Bundle

4 Photos

GM also plans to offer additional components like stationary energy storage and solar integration later this year, but it didn’t say exactly when or how much they would cost. Users will be able to access all of the V2H system’s functions through a dedicated GM app, which promises to make using the system easy and intuitive.

At launch, GM will only offer the V2H bundle in California, Florida, Michigan, New York and Texas. The standalone bidirectional charger is available nationwide, though, and GM said it plans to expand the availability of the bundle over time to include more states.