It's Oct. 1, which means new car sales data from both the past month and all of the third quarter of 2024 are starting to trickle in. Right out of the gate, we're seeing the ripple effects of record-high prices and interest rates on sales, not just for electric vehicles but increasingly all new cars.

But not every automaker is feeling that sting equally. Hyundai and Kia are both reporting big U.S. sales where EVs and hybrids are concerned.

Kia's Hybrids, EVs Add Up To Records

We'll start with Kia because it's reporting record-setting sales of its electrified models. "Despite fewer selling days compared to last year, Kia’s EVs and PHEVs are up 43% and 11% year-over-year," the automaker said in a news release.

Kia EV9

In total, Kia saw 56,047 new vehicle sales in September, down 17% from the previous year as the auto industry deals with an affordability crunch.

But on the battery-powered front, the Kia EV9 still saw its third-best sales month ever in September with 2,096 models moved. Year-to-date, 15,970 American owners have gone home in an EV9. (The EV9 went on sale last December, so there's no year-over-year data to compare it to.)

InsideEVs 2024 Kia EV6

The Kia EV6, meanwhile, slowed down to 1,612 sales in September, which is a 23% decline from the previous year. However, with 15,985 sales this year, the EV6 and EV9 together represent more than 30,000 Kia EVs on the road.

Kia does not separate out sales of the Niro EV from its gas and hybrid counterparts. It also does not break out the sales data for its hybrid models, but from this, we can presume that the Sportage Hybrid, Sorento Hybrid and Carnival MPV Hybrid are driving a significant part of those models' sales as of late.

Kia also reaffirmed that Tesla's Supercharger network will be open in the coming months to EV6 and EV9 drivers via a North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapter. If you got one of those cars on Sept. 4 or afterward, you get an adapter for free. If you purchased one earlier than that, you can buy an adapter later on.

Kia added that access to Tesla's DC fast chargers is planned for January 15, 2025.

Hyundai Still Sees Strong Demand For Ioniq 5, Hybrids (But Not Ioniq 6)

Hyundai 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N owners can get either a complimentary home charger or $450 in ChargePoint credits

It's a similar story over at Hyundai. The brand reported total September sales of 62,491 cars, down 9% from the previous year. Still, of the cars Hyundai managed to sell, people went hard for hybrids.

"Hyundai set total sales records in September for Santa Fe HEV (+87%), Tucson HEV (+52%), and Palisade (+9%)," the automaker said in a statement. "Hybrid vehicle total sales jumped 36%."

On the EV front, sales of the popular Ioniq 5 were down slightly from 2023, coming in at 3,336 units moved to last September's 3,958 units. I do wonder if some customers are holding out for the updated 2025 Ioniq 5 to go on sale because that car will pack a native NACS plug from the factory and instant Supercharger access.

Even so, sales of the Ioniq 5 are up nicely year-over-year, currently at 30,318 sold so far vs. 25,306 the same time in 2023.

Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 6

It's a less rosy story for the Ioniq 6, which, while excellent, is still a sedan doing battle in an SUV world. Hyundai sold 599 of them in September, down a whole 64% from the same month last year. Still, year-to-date Ioniq 6 sales are at 9,097 compared to 8,318 in the same period last year.

So What Does It Mean?

All of these numbers are proof that even Hyundai Motor Group, as well as it's done this year, isn't immune to the dual headwinds of high new car costs and high interest rates. But it shows that when Americans do buy new cars, they're more into hybrids and even EVs than ever—so long as they're equipped well and priced well.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Review

Based on the sheer volume of emails we get here at InsideEVs, I do think many customers are holding out for native Tesla Supercharger access or at least a NACS adapter. Charging anxiety is very real and anything automakers can do to ease it will help get more people into more EVs and faster.

The sales decline for the Ioniq 6 is a shame to see, but it's not surprising. Aside from the affordable Elantra and Forte, the two brands' sedan sales are never much to write home about either. But the Ioniq 6 is kind of a hidden gem in the EV world with truly outstanding range of up to 342 miles. You may be able to get a good price on one if you can find a dealer willing to play ball so they can clear out room for more SUVs.

But some good news may be on the horizon for Hyundai and Kia. Both are ramping up U.S. production of their EVs, starting with the 2025 Ioniq 5 and, more recently, the EV9 as well. More are coming; U.S. production of the EV6 is expected as well. That should qualify these cars for at least some of the tax credits upon purchase, whereas those discounts were previously only available when leased.

