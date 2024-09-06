Hyundai is offering a complimentary home EV charger or charging credits for 2025 Ioniq 5 N owners.

The Level 2 charger retails for $549.

Alternatively, owners can get $450 worth of ChargePoint credits.

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a fantastic performance EV, as our own Mack Hogan found out during his track drive a few months ago. It has up to 641 horsepower for 10 seconds at a time (601 hp without the boost), all-wheel drive, a zero to 60 miles per hour time of just 3.25 seconds and an estimated range of 221 miles.

It’s also a $67,495 Hyundai crossover with go-fast bits, though, which is a tough pill to swallow for people who still think of the South Korean automaker as the budget name behind the discontinued Accent.

To alleviate some of the financial effort, Hyundai is offering a free Level 2 home charger to 2025 Ioniq 5 N buyers in the United States. Alternatively, customers who don’t want or need a home charger can get a $450 coupon that can be transformed into credits for the ChargePoint network. The complimentary Level 2 charger is also offered by ChargePoint and has a retail price of $549.

Bear in mind that only the charger is offered–the installation fees are separate and will be paid separately by the customer.

New 2025 Ioniq 5 N customers have 90 days to redeem their EV charger coupon or out-of-home charging credit after the purchase or lease inception. Those who bought a new Ioniq 5 N before this program began can still redeem either perk until October 14. The home charger will be offered through the company’s Home Marketplace platform, and the hardwired installation must be completed by January 12, 2025.

ChargePoint is the largest public EV charging network in the United States, with over 35,000 locations and almost 65,000 ports. That said, the majority of the plugs are Level 2 (61,000), with only about 3,000 DC ports, according to the U.S. Department of Energy's Alternative Fuels Data Center.

A Level 2 charger is hooked up to a 240-volt alternative current source and can usually dispense a maximum power of 11 kilowatts for a comfortable over-the-night top-up. DC fast chargers, or Level 3 chargers, output direct current (that's the type of current that's used by the high-voltage battery) at over 20 kW for much faster stops.