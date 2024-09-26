Clever add-on gadget fixes the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5's lack of a rear wiper.

Called the GeckoWiper, it was developed in Switzerland.

It attaches to the rear window with a suction cup and a magnet.

The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a lot going for it. It’s comfy, has plenty of space, it looks cool, it’s pretty efficient, it has up to 303 miles of range and if you ask around, it’s decently priced. What it does not have, however, is a rear window wiper.

With a hatchback-like body, it’s only a matter of time before the rear window gets covered when it’s raining. But while that might not be such a big deal, it gets worse when it’s snowing and you can’t see anything behind.

Hyundai added a rear wiper on the 2025 Ioniq 5, but that still leaves tens of thousands of older Ioniq 5s without a wiper–both in the United States and overseas. However, a rather clever fix is in the works.

It’s called the GeckoWiper and it’s simply a removable, battery-powered rear wiper that can be activated via a magnetic remote control. Developed in Switzerland by an independent tinkerer from Tigs Design & Engineering GmbH, the project is being funded through Kickstarter but with 29 days left until the funding period ends, the GeckoWiper has already convinced people to pledge over $45,000–$34,000 more than the goal.

The removable wiper attaches to the rear window with a suction cup and, as an added layer of security, a magnet keeps it in place from the inside. The built-in rechargeable battery can last for about six months on standby, which is a lot, and when it runs dry, the owner can just take off the wiper and plug in a USB Type-C cable to top it off.

The project kicked off in 2022 and the first prototypes were made a year later. The Kickstarter campaign, which will end in November, aims to bring the product to mass production, with the first deliveries slated for February of next year.

Even though the GeckoWiper is marketed as a solution for the Hyundai Ioniq 5, it could also be fitted to other wiper-less cars such as the Tesla Model Y and Model 3, Polestar 2, Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60. The developer said that model-specific versions of the GeckoWiper are in the works, with specifics like the arm and blade size, compression force, wiping angle and end stops needing fine-tuning for each car.

Pricing starts at roughly $500 with worldwide shipping available, but if you want to get in on the action, there’s still an offer with 20% off on Kickstarter, which comes out at about $435.