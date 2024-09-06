EVs top the list of the most searched-for upcoming cars on Google.

The Lucid Gravity SUV is at the top of the list in the U.S.

Despite the alarming “EV slowdown” headlines, people are still very much interested in electric cars, as attested by the record-breaking sales numbers of some manufacturers. And now, the search engine, which is somehow also a verb, comes to the rescue with some very interesting search statistics.

According to car leasing firm Xcite, which combed through the search giant’s data, the vast majority of soon-to-be-launched cars googled in the United States were, you guessed it, EVs. The top search was for the upcoming Lucid Gravity, with over 40,000 average monthly searches, followed by the ill-fated Fisker Pear with a little over 18,000 hits per month.

The Pear was supposed to be a radical and affordable new electric crossover with a starting price of just under $30,000, but it never made it into production because Fisker went bankrupt.

Lucid Motors 2025 Lucid Gravity Fisker Pear production-intent EV 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ

The most searched-for upcoming cars in the U.S. (average monthly searches):

In third place is the flashy Cadillac Escalade IQ with almost 15,000 monthly searches. The Jeep Recon is next, followed by the Kia EV5. Just three non-electric models are on the top 10 list for the United States–the 2025 BMW M5, Honda Prelude and Ferrari 12 Cilindri.

