Hyundai Motor Group was the second-best-selling electric car maker in the second quarter of 2024, behind Tesla. There are a few reasons why Hyundai EVs are hot right now: models like the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 are both great cars with select trims that cover over 300 miles on a single charge. Thanks to the 800-volt E-GMP platform, they have blistering charging speeds, too. Plus, they're heavily discounted with attractive lease and financing offers. Now, it looks like these offers will likely continue for MY2025 Hyundai EVs as well.

Car shopping and research website CarsDirect recently reported that the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 will arrive with huge discounts and low APR financing. Citing bulletins sent to dealers, the outlet said that the 2025 Ioniq 6 will come with $7,500 in retail bonus cash when purchasing. That's similar to what Hyundai is offering on the 2024 models. If you find a nice enough dealer, you can get up to $7,500 off on dealer inventory as well for MY2024 Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6.

There will also be low-interest financing available on the 2025 Ioniq 6, starting at 3.99% APR for 48 months, 4.49% for 60 months, and 5.49 for 72 months. The $7,500 rebate cannot be combined with financing, but there's a $2,500 low APR bonus cash for those who finance, available on all trims. There's also a hidden Dealer Choice incentive where you can get an additional $3,000 bonus cash while financing. But dealers could mark this up by 1%. Leasing options aren't available yet on the 2025 Ioniq 6.

As for the 2024 model, it can be leased for $188 per month for 33 months with $3,988 due at signing, with the $7,500 lease bonus factored in on the entry-level SE Standard Range. Since the EV doesn't qualify for the federal tax credit, Hyundai is offering its own discount to keep prices low and buyers interested. The SE RWD, which has a whopping 361 miles of EPA-rated range, can be leased for $227 per month for 33 months with $3,987 due at signing, with the $7,500 lease bonus factored in.

All said, it's worth noting that these offers may vary by region. It's best to contact your nearest dealer to find out the most accurate offers. Hyundai isn't immune from dealer markups, so do your homework and speak to more than one dealer to find out where you can get the best offer. But above all, these are among the best EV lease deals out there at the moment. As we've reported before, EV offers are in their honeymoon phase right now, and you can snag one up for real cheap if you find a deal that suits you and can make charging work.