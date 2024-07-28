Brooks from the YouTube channel DragTimes was lucky enough to recently get behind the wheel of the fastest production electric car in the world, the Rimac Nevera. And what better way to put the car to the test than at an airstrip for the Auto Sport Audria in Croatia.

The Rimac Nevera sports a 120 kWh battery pack and four motors outputting a total of 1,914 hp and 1,725 lb-ft of torque. Last year, Rimac’s electric hypercar set dozens of new records, including 0-60 times of 1.74 seconds and a top speed of 258 mph. It also recently shattered the previous EV Lap record at Nürburgring.

Production is limited to just 150 units and prices start at over $2,000,000. So don’t expect to pick one of these up for yourself. Normal car enthusiasts such as ourselves will simply have to admire from afar.

The race featured in this video was against the Ferrari SF90 sporting 3 electric motors and producing 986 hp. Against any other competitor, this PHEV would have some truly impressive specs. But the poor Ferrari didn’t stand a chance against a Nevera. From the moment Brook’s foot hit the accelerator pedal, it rocketed ahead. “Oh shit, this thing’s nuts! Holy crap!”

In a re-match, they gave the SF90 a rather large jump on the Rimac. Partially to make the race a bit more fair. But if we’re being honest, the crew likely just wanted some footage of the Nevera from the front. The Rimac took no time at all to pull ahead on the quarter mile. “Just look how easily the Rimac just totally walks right by the SF90. It’s just crazy, next-level stuff here."

The Rimac Nevera did multiple runs for the day including against a Lamborghini, although only the race against the Ferrari was filmed. While details on exact times were limited, the Nevera came away with the win each time. “This car ran in the 8’s on the quarter mile, spinning at only 50% state of charge.” He said. “When dialed up into track mode, it will destroy any production car out there with violent acceleration along with incredible handling and braking.”

If you have more money than you know what to do with, what insane electric production car would you blow it all on? Let us know in the comments below.

Gallery: Rimac Nevera sets 23 records at the Automotive Testing Papenburg in Germany