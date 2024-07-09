Rimac is one of those companies whose existence and success seemed unlikely but which proved a leading automotive tech company and hypercar manufacturer could be based in Croatia. The company was started 15 years ago by its now renowned founder, Mater Rimac, and it is launching a special edition of its Nevera EV to mark the occasion.

It’s called the Rimac Nevera 15th Anniversary, and it doesn’t have any extra power or performance-enhancing upgrades. Not that it needed them since it’s already capable of sprinting to 60 mph in under two seconds and easily lighting up all four tires when you floor it even at higher speeds. What this limited-run Nevera offers are special copper details that help it stand out over the regular model—if a Nevera can be called that.

Get Fully Charged The Nevera was already special Don't think that because Rimac launched the 15 Years Anniversary version of the Nevera the non-anniversary model is any less special. If you have the money, you can personalize the Nevera to your heart's content and make it truly bespoke, which you can't with the new special edition.

You will still be able to personalize the car if you choose to buy one of the nine anniversary cars planned for production, which will set you back €2.35 million, which works out to $2.54 million at current exchange rates. The standard Nevera starts at €2 million or about $2.1 million.

What all these special edition cars will have in common are “15 Years Anniversary” badges and the two-tone exterior paint scheme with a fetching shade of copper on top and the lower part of the body showing its bare carbon fiber weave under a glossy clear coat.

The wheels also get copper details, and the theme is continued in the cabin with copper leather on the upper part of the seats, which also get “15” logos stitched into the headrests. Copper thread is used for all the stitching in the cabin, which customers will be able to have in either black or white. There’s also an additional “2009-2024” script on the central armrest, complemented by additional “15” logos on the copper-finished door grab handles.

Gallery: Rimac Nevera 15 Years Anniversary

26 Photos Rimac

Rimac says that the price includes all options, and since it’s going with a specific visual theme with this model, it’s likely going to limit some of the usual customization options that it usually offers on Neveras. The manufacturer will bring all nine cars to this year’s edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where the customers will be able to drive them up the famous hillclimb course where the Nevera set a record time of 49.32 seconds in 2023—it became the quickest production EV to go up the hill.

The Nevera achieves its record-breaking 1,813 horsepower output (or 1,914 PS) from its array of four motors, one for each wheel. This allows for very precise torque distribution, and it enables the driver to tailor the vehicle’s handling balance according to their preference, where it’s being driven and outside weather conditions. It can be a tire-shredding drift monster one second and a grippy time attack machine at the touch of a screen.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Chassis stiffness is key to giving the Nevera its remarkable agility, and it’s achieved through the use of a shell and body made entirely out of carbon fiber. The battery doesn’t take up its entire floor like in most EVs, and it’s concentrated in a spine running down the center of the vehicle and behind the passenger compartment to keep the weight as close to the center of the vehicle for improved handling.

The Nevera also has a sister car that shares its underpinnings, powertrain and battery wrapped in a body that more closely resembles Italian supercars, the Pininfarina Battista. Interestingly, the Battista accelerates through the quarter-mile 0.03 seconds quicker than the Croatian original, with a time of 8.55 seconds.