The Supercar Shootout at the Goodwood Festival of Speed brings some of the fastest cars in the world to the 1.16-mile course. The McLaren Solus GT blitzed the course in 45.34 seconds, setting the lowest time in 2023. The Rimac Nevera was there too and crossed the line in 49.32 seconds to set a record as the fastest production-spec EV ever on this road.

Goodwood splits cars into groups for the Supercar Shootout. The Nevera was the only EV in the class for the fastest vehicles. The rest were the Dodge Viper GTS-R, Ferrari 488 Challenge, Ford Puma WRC, Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport, Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, McLaren M26, McLaren Solus GT, Nissan GT-R R32, and Subaru GL Family Huckster.

Bugatti Rimac Chief Test and Development Driver Miroslav Zrnčević was behind the Nevera's wheel for the record-setting run.

"Taking on the narrow hillclimb at Goodwood, with its tight corners and off-camber sections, is actually one of the scariest places to drive a car quickly. But this is the record-setting year for the Nevera, and Goodwood hillclimb was yet another challenge to conquer. With tens of thousands watching on-site and millions more online, there’s a fine-line between glory and a trip into the hay bales, but I’m so happy to have showcased the incredible work of the design and engineering teams with another verified record for this revolutionary car," he said.

There's an emphasis on the Nevera being a production vehicle when considering its 49.32-second record. Other EVs have set faster times. The McMurtry Speirling set the overall course record last year, with the timer stopping at 39.08 seconds. The Volkswagen ID.R did it in 41.18 seconds. The Nio EP9, which was limited to just six track-only units, clocked 44.32 seconds.

The Nevera has four electric motors making a total of 1,914 horsepower and 1,714 pound-feet of torque. It packs a 120.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack. During track testing in 2023, the supercar set 23 new performance records, including going from 0 to 249 miles per hour and back to 0 in 29.94 seconds.

Rimac plans to make 150 units of the Nevera worldwide. It has even started delivering examples to the United States.