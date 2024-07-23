Rivian has outlined how it plans to grow its lineup in the next few years. It will launch the R2 in the first half of 2026 and then the smaller R3 later that year or at the start of 2027. These smaller Rivians will ride on a new midsize platform, and while they are not quite as extreme or powerful as the R1 line of models, they still promise to offer excellent off-road ability.

Even the smallest model, the R3, promises to be a worthy companion when the tarmac runs out. The R3 looks like a tall hatchback with design cues inspired by iconic European hatchbacks. Still, a closer look reveals that it has a lot of ground clearance for a vehicle in its class, which should be better at going off-road than any other similar-size rival.

We already knew the R3 and its performance-oriented variant, the R3X, were good-looking, but seeing them in detail in this walkaround video by EV Buyers Guide really drove the point home. They both have the same visually appealing body shape with hints of old Volkswagen Golf and Lancia Delta or Dodge Omni. The R3X gets unique rally-inspired wheels, more pronounced over-fenders, and side skirts, and a bigger roof spoiler that makes it look much more aggressive—it’s more of an electric Lancia Delta Integrale.

Get Fully Charged The Rivian R3 looks great but will it sell? The American car buyer is known to prefer larger vehicles that have more interior room, which is why small cars are nowhere near as popular as they are in Europe or other parts of the world. The Rivian R3 is a Chevrolet Bolt EUV-sized crossover that seems to have attracted a lot of attention, and many people have already pledged to buy it, seemingly bucking the trend—let's see if these potential buyers actually follow through.

It’s the kind of EV that looks like it wants you to drive it briskly around a winding road, and when the tarmac turns to gravel, it will give you no excuse not to go sideways around every corner. You will have plenty of power to maintain the slide and shoot out of corners, although we don’t know exactly how much, since Rivian hasn’t made that information public yet.

The manufacturer has said that the quickest versions of the R3 and R2 will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds, but not much else. The range will be around 300 miles for these vehicles when equipped with the largest available battery pack, which will be an integral part of the structure and contain new 4695 battery cells that are better than what the manufacturer uses today.

In the video, we also get a good look at the R3 and R3X’s interiors, which are visibly smaller than the R2 we had a chance to experience a while back but don’t appear cramped. Even though the R3 looks shorter overall than a VW Golf, measuring about 162 inches from grille to tailgate, its very short overhangs suggest that it has a long wheelbase for its size, which should make it roomy inside.

The interior design is in line with the recently updated R1S and R1T, but the smaller form factor makes the R3 and R3X feel more cozy and sporty. One cool practicality trick is opening the tailgate glass separately, as you can in most BMW wagon models except the new i5 Touring. Not having to open the entire tailgate every time is something you really grow to appreciate once you start living with a car that has this.

The two vehicles examined in the video are prototypes, but they look production-ready right down to the tags on the backs of the seats, which suggest they have been mass-produced. The exterior looks done, as does the interior, and all Rivian has to do now is start building them and meet what seems to be a very strong demand for its smallest model, which will cost $37,000 without the federal tax credit or any other incentives factored in.

The R3 will rival smaller electric crossovers like the Volvo EX30 or the next-gen Chevrolet Bolt EUV in a market segment that’s not as crowded as the one the larger R2 will enter where competition is much stiffer. It will be interesting to see if Americans will actually buy R3s instead of the more spacious and luxurious R2, which the company claims has over 100,000 preorders. Both have been envisioned as global vehicles with plans to be sold outside America, so Rivian isn’t only eyeing the local market.