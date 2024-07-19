Rivian made a name for itself as an adventure-focused EV maker, and now it’s taking that idea one step further as it opens its first so-called Charging Outpost at the footsteps of Yosemite National Park.

The California-based company that makes the electric R1T pickup and R1S SUV said the first-of-its-kind charging station will electrify the east and west entrances of the park, all while doubling as a rest stop and a collection point for recyclables. But it’s the history of the building itself that’s fascinating, at least in this writer’s eyes.

Get Fully Charged Old building, new use With a history spanning back to the 1870s, the building where Rivian chose to open its first Charging Outpost was first a blacksmith shop, then an auto repair shop and then a service station. Now, the location that used to be known as Vern's Groveland Gas will cater to adventurous EV drivers, providing DC fast chargers, amenities and educational materials.

Located on Main Street in Groveland, California, the building where Rivian’s forward-looking rest stop will soon open its doors to adventurers started in life in the 1870s as a blacksmith shop run by John W. Hammond, according to a 2019 Union Democrat article. Some 30-odd years later, the blacksmiths started an auto repair shop to keep things afloat as the demand for car mechanics shot up with the proliferation of the automobile.

Everything turned to rubble in 1933 when a burning vehicle hit a glass tower gas pump just outside the garage, but new owners rolled up their sleeves and built two new structures, the same that exist today. From 1987 to the early 2000s, Vern Lunetta owned and operated a service station known as Vern’s Groveland Gas. After Vern retired, the gas station slowly but surely turned into disarray, as you can see in the Google Street View snapshot embedded below.

Gallery: Rivian Charging Outpost in Groveland, California

2 Photos Rivian

Rivian picked up the pieces and is trying to preserve the history by integrating what was left into its plans for the future. The building, which is now net zero thanks to a donation from US Solar, will host several DC fast chargers that are part of Rivian’s Adventure Network. Inside, the outpost will provide amenities and educational materials on EV charging basics.

Speaking of the company’s DC fast charging network, Rivian said it recorded an uptime of over 98% to date and that over 3,500 stalls will be installed at roughly 600 sites along popular routes and highways in North America. Rivian owners can also top-up their batteries at compatible Tesla Supercharger stations in North America when using an adapter. The maker of the R1T and R1S also operates a Level 2 charging network called the Rivian Waypoints network.