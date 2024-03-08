After weeks of teasers, questionable spy photos, and leaked specs, the cat is finally out of the bag. The Rivian R2 all-electric SUV has been officially revealed yesterday.

It's the California-based company's third passenger EV after the R1S and R1T, but it's not the last model scheduled to go into production. That title will go to the R3 and R3X compact crossovers which made a surprise appearance during yesterday's event.

The R2 will go into production in 2026 at Rivian's first factory in Normal, Illinois, the same facility that currently builds the R1S SUV, R1T pickup, and Electric Commercial Van (ECV). This will allow the company to get things running smoothly until its second factory that's currently being built in Georgia can pick up the slack and assemble both the R2 and R3.

The smaller R2 has the potential to turn Rivian from a niche automaker into a volume manufacturer thanks to its mid-size shape, compelling range, and price. Which is why we thought it would be a good idea to compare it to its rivals.

With this being said, it's worth mentioning that there are still a lot of unknowns about the R2, like the battery size, charging speeds, maximum speed, and whether or not it has vehicle-to-load (V2L).

But the basic stuff is there: physical size, range, features, and starting price. So let's see how it stacks up against well-known names like the Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Chevrolet Blazer EV, as well as some internal-combustion models like the four-door Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler.

We threw these last two into the mix because Rivian has always taken pride in the fact that it makes adventure vehicles, and we think that a buyer who's looking at an off-road-oriented vehicle like the Bronco or Wrangler might make the jump to all-electric if the right car comes around.

Dimensions and other measurements

According to Rivian, the R2 is 185.6 inches long, 75 in wide, 66.9 in tall, and has a wheelbase of 115.6 in. As a result, it's very similar in size to the Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Ford Mustang Mach-E, while the Chevrolet Blazer EV stands out of the bunch as being the largest.

The R2 is the only EV from the list below that has its approach and departure angles clearly stated by its manufacturer, with a 25-degree approach angle and a 27-degree departure angle. These aren't great when compared to the combustion-powered Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler, which are similar in size but have better approach and departure angles.

Model Length Width

Height Wheelbase Ground clearance

Approach angle

Departure angle

Weight

Rivian R2 185.6 in 75 in 66.9 in 115.6 in 9.8 in 25° 27° N/A Tesla Model Y 187 in 75.6 in 64 in 113.8 in 6.8 in N/A N/A 4,416 lbs (Dual Motor) Hyundai Ioniq 5 182.5 in 74.4 in 63 in 118.1 in 6.1 in N/A N/A 4,023 - 4,718 lbs Ford Mustang Mach-E 185.6 in 74.1 in 64 in 117.5 in 5.8 in N/A N/A 4,609 - 5,018 lbs Chevrolet Blazer EV 192.2 in 78 in 65 in 121.8 in 7.65 in N/A N/A 5,337 - 5,591 lbs Ford Bronco 4-door 189.4 in 75.9 in 73 in 116.1 in 8.3 - 11.5 in 35.5° - 43.2° 29.7° - 37° 4,466 - 5,109 lbs Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 188.4 in 73.9 in 73.6 in 118.4 in 9.7 - 10.8 in 41.4° - 43.9° 36.1° - 37° 5,675 - 6,400 lbs

Battery, range, and charging speeds

During yesterday's launch event, Rivian only mentioned that the maximum driving range of the R2 will be over 300 miles on a full charge, leaving out details like the size of the battery and how fast it will be capable of charging.

On the other hand, we know that the R2 has the so-called North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging connector installed from the factory, meaning it can use the Tesla Supercharger network without using an adapter.

Furthermore, the maximum range of the R2 puts it roughly in the same league as all the other mid-size electric crossovers on the market today. That said, all of the longest-range versions of its competitors offer more range, at least in theory.

Moreover, it's worth mentioning that things might change with the competition until 2026 when the R2 will go into production. The Ioniq 5 recently received a facelift overseas that brought a bigger battery for the most expensive trim levels, and the Model Y is in for an update similar to that applied to the Model 3.

Model Battery size Driving range Peak charging rate

Rivian R2 N/A Over 300 miles N/A Tesla Model Y 67.6 kWh or 81 kWh (estimated) 260-310 miles 250 kW Hyundai Ioniq 5 58 kWh or 77.4 kWh 220-303 miles 220 kW Ford Mustang Mach-E 72 kWh or 91 kWh 226-312 miles 150 kW Chevrolet Blazer EV 85 kWh or 102 kWh 279-324 miles 190 kW

Performance

As with the other specs, Rivian was coy about sharing the performance numbers of the R2, with the only official details being that the R1S's smaller brother will be available with either a single-, dual-, or triple-motor setup and that it will be able to accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in under 3 seconds when equipped with the most powerful drivetrain.

In the acceleration department, the Rivian R2 is the fastest out of the group below and it's also the only model in the list that will be available with a tri-motor setup.

Model 0-60 mph time Top speed Electric motors Peak power

Rivian R2 As low as under 3 seconds N/A 1,2, or 3 N/A Tesla Model Y As low as 3.5 seconds 155 mph 1 or 2 N/A Hyundai Ioniq 5 As low as 4.5 seconds (Car and Driver testing) 115 mph 1 or 2 320 hp (combined) Ford Mustang Mach-E As low as 3.5 seconds 130 mph (estimated) 1 or 2 480 hp (combined) Chevrolet Blazer EV As low as under 4 seconds 118 mph 1 or 2 557 hp (combined) Ford Bronco 4-door As low as 5.6 seconds 114 mph ICE 418 hp Jeep Wrangler Unlimited As low as 4.5 seconds 100.5 mph ICE or PHEV with 1 electric motor 470 hp

Price (destination charge and potential tax credits not included)

Rivian said that the R2 will start at around $45,000 with deliveries expected to begin in the first half of 2026. We don't know how much the posher versions will cost, but as far as the entry price is concerned, the R2 is more expensive than all of its electric rivals, except the Chevrolet Blazer EV, which is the largest of the group.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe mentioned during an interview last month that the R2 may be eligible for the $7,500 tax credit, which will effectively lower the starting price to under $40,000.

Currently, the Model Y and Blazer EV are the only models from the list below that are eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit when purchasing. Moreover, General Motors said that it would pay the same amount of money out of pocket to customers of Blazer EV units that didn't qualify for the tax credit.

Model Starting price Rivian R2 $45,000 Tesla Model Y $43,990 Hyundai Ioniq 5 $41,800 Ford Mustang Mach-E $39,895 Chevrolet Blazer EV $50,195 Ford Bronco 4-door $40,370 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited $36,495

Features

The Rivian R2 will feature regular coil and spring suspension, unlike the bigger R1S which comes with air suspension as standard. The R2 has two screens inside, one acting as a digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and another hosting the infotainment system. We don't know how large they are yet.

Rivian's smaller SUV also has two glove boxes integrated under the dashboard and a slide-out tray in the front center console. The signature flashlight hidden in the driver's door that debuted with the R1T pickup is present on the R2, too.

Rivian R2 interior

The smaller sibling to the R1S has a front trunk, but we don't know how large it is. Moreover, it has pop-out rear quarter windows, a roll-down liftgate window, and all the seats can fold flat, including the two front ones. There are also integrated accessory mounts in the rear of the vehicle which can accommodate a bike mount or a storage box without using any tools.

Speaking of accessories, Rivian is working on a bunch of add-ons for the R2, including a revamped camp kitchen that fits in the aforementioned cargo box, a rooftop tent, and a bike mount that can fit two bikes.

Rivian said the R2 will have 11 cameras and 5 radars, but we don't know how advanced the safety assist systems will be.

Tesla has its so-called Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) systems that can enable hands-free driving on highways and city streets. Chevrolet has GM's Super Cruise advanced driving-assistant system (ADAS) that enables hands-free driving on hundreds of thousands of highway miles in the United States and Canada, and Hyundai has a bunch of driving assistants that enable Level 2-driving, like Lane Keeping Assist and Highway Driving Assist.

Ford's BlueCruise ADAS is similar to GM's Super Cruise and operates on 97% of controlled-access highways across the U.S. and Canada.

We'll know more about the Rivian R2 as the company gets closer to the start of manufacturing. Until then, let us know in the comments what you think about Rivian's mid-size all-electric SUV.