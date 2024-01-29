Porsche has just unveiled what is expected to become its most popular electric model, the Macan EV. Following in the footsteps of the gas-burning Macan, which is currently the most popular Porsche model—over 800,000 have been sold since its introduction almost a decade ago—the Macan EV seems destined to take the German brand electric in a whole new way.

However, while it has the tech, the looks, the badge, and the performance to allow it to shoot for the top spot in its class, there is one established rival that may prove to be a thorn in its side: the almost identical in size and considerably cheaper Tesla Model Y. The Porsche is marginally bigger, it has a bigger battery pack, and even without seeing one, we know it’s going to feel like a more luxurious and higher-quality product.

However, the Tesla is so good that it may still steer Macan EV buyers its way. Let’s break it down to see how these similar but differently priced sporty electric crossovers compare.

Since Porsche has not announced any plans to offer a single-motor, rear-wheel drive-only version of the Macan EV with a smaller battery pack, for this article, we will only be looking at the comparable, big-battery versions of the Tesla Model Y: the Long Range and the Performance.

Range And Charging

Porsche has only announced one battery option for the Macan EV: a 100-kWh pack with a usable capacity of 95 kWh. There are no EPA range numbers yet for the U.S. market, but it could go over 300 miles on a single charge (more than the Taycan).

The more optimistic European WLTP range ratings have been made public, however, and they are up to 380 miles for the Macan 4 and 367 miles for the Macan Turbo.

Tesla offers two versions of the Model Y with the larger 82 kWh (75 kWh usable capacity): the Long Range, which has an EPA range of 310 miles, and the Performance, with 285 miles. According to the WLTP test cycle used in Europe, the Model Y Long Range can do up to 331 miles on one charge, while the Performance can only hope to go up to 319 miles.

A pre-production Macan EV was put through the 70 mph range test and it went over 300 miles.

Comparing WLTP ratings, the Porsche, with its bigger battery, does seem to have the edge, but the real-world results may be much closer. The Tesla is lighter and more aerodynamic, so it could stretch its fewer kilowatt hours further.

The Macan EV is the first Volkswagen Group vehicle built on the new PPE dedicated EV architecture. That name stands for Premium Platform Electric, and it will be shared with other group brands like Audi, which is using it to underpin its upcoming electric Q6 electric crossover.

The PPE platform, shared with the upcoming Audi Q6 E-Tron and other models soon, has an 800-volt electrical architecture that allows for some of the fastest EV charging in the industry. Porsche says the Macan can be juiced at a rate of up to 270 kW, enough to bring the charge from 10 to 80 percent in 22 minutes or add 60 miles of range in 4 minutes.

Tesla equips the Model Y with a 400-volt battery pack, so it would need a lot more amperage than the Porsche to reach very high charging speeds. However, even at 400 volts, the Model Y is still able to charge at up to 210 kW, which can add up to 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes. It’s not quite as fast as an 800-volt car like the Macan EV, but it’s not far off.

Dimensions And Practicality

Even though the Porsche Macan EV is not pitched as a direct Tesla Model Y rival, its dimensions are almost identical.

The Macan measures 4,784 mm (188.34 inches) in length; it rides on a 2,893 mm (113.9-inch) wheelbase, and its total width, including mirrors, is 2,152 mm (84.7 inches). Compare that to the Model Y’s 4,751 mm (187-inch) total length, its 2,890 mm (113.8-inch) wheelbase, and its width with mirrors of 2,129 mm (83.8 inches), and it would almost appear as if Porsche was trying to emulate its dimensions.

Both vehicles are almost identical in terms of height too, with the Macan being 2 mm lower than the Model Y, for a total height of 1,622 mm. The Porsche has slightly better ground clearance, and it can be adjusted in vehicles equipped with the optional air suspension.

However, even though they have an almost identical footprint and very similar dimensions, the Porsche is considerably heavier than the Tesla. The manufacturer lists the base Macan 4 as weighing 5,136 pounds, while neither of the two Model Y versions exceeds the 2-ton mark, so they’re both under 4,400 pounds.

When it comes to practicality, the two vehicles seem evenly matched with comparable levels of cargo room. Both vehicles have a frunk, but the Tesla can accommodate a larger load volume overall, with 4.1 cubic feet (117 liters) in the front and a very impressive 30.2 cubic feet (854 liters) in the rear. If you fold down the rear seats, the space expands to 72.1 cubic feet (2,041 liters), which is unmatched in the segment.

The Macan EV’s frunk is smaller, with a capacity of 3 cubic feet (84 liters), as is its 19-cubic-foot (540-liter) trunk. It therefore can’t match the Tesla’s practicality, especially since the Model Y is available as a seven-seater, although only children will realistically fit in its third row.

Performance And Trim Levels

Porsche only offers the Macan EV with an all-wheel drive and two-motor configuration. The base Macan 4 has a combined output from its two motors of 402 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. It hits 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds, and it will keep accelerating to 137 mph. The top-tier Macan Turbo pushes the numbers to 630 horsepower and a mountain-moving 833 pound-feet of torque, good for naught to 62 mph time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 161 mph.

These numbers are marginally better than the Model Y, which in Long Range guise has a dual-motor setup with 384 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque that can push it to 60 mph in a claimed 4.8 seconds, although independent tests have shown it is even quicker.

The Model Y Performance bumps the output to 456 horsepower and 497 pound-feet of torque, which can push the vehicle to 60 mph in a claimed 3.5 seconds.

The top speed for the Tesla Model Y is 135 mph for the Long Range and 155 mph for the Performance.

Keep in mind that we’re comparing 0 to 60 and 0 to 62 mph times here since Porsche has only released sprint times to 100 km/h, but US-specific numbers will be announced as the vehicle gets closer to its official American market debut in the second half of 2024.

What is evident when comparing the numbers is that the Model Y offers exceptional bang for the buck, with the Long Range version surpassing the Macan 4 for acceleration and almost matching its top speed. The Model Y Performance can’t quite match the Macan Turbo’s acceleration time (which we have a hunch will be even quicker than claimed with sticky tires and in the right conditions), but it’s not far off.

We’ve not had a chance to drive the Macan EV yet, but given Porsche’s reputation, our expectations are very high. However, the Model Y is known for its agile handling and the fact that it hides its weight and size very well. Head-to-head track tests of these two vehicles might yield surprising results, and the Tesla should still be able to hold its own around a track, both in terms of lap times and having fun behind the wheel.

Tech And Special Features

Porsche is pitching the Macan EV as a slightly more luxurious and upmarket offering compared to the Tesla Model Y. This is reflected not only in the starting price but also in some of the options you can specify.

The Macan is available with air suspension, a luxury car feature that improves comfort and allows for a variable ride height. It allows the car to lower itself for improved efficiency, as well as maximize its ground clearance when going off-road.

Another feature you expect to see on larger and more luxurious cars is rear-wheel steering, which is a $2,040 option for the Macan EV and a first for the Macan nameplate. The Macan EV’s rear wheels have a maximum steering angle of 5 degrees, and they reduce its turning circle radius from 39.6 feet to 36.4 feet and help the vehicle feel more maneuverable at lower speeds. Rear-wheel steering also helps the car maintain its stability through higher-speed corners when the rear wheels are turning in the same direction as the fronts.

You can also get the Macan EV with up to three screens in the front, including a curved display that serves as a digital gauge cluster. The Model Y only has the center infotainment screen, and you can’t specify any more screens. An augmented reality head-up display is also available, which promises to overlay navigation and other bits of information right onto the windscreen.

The Model Y has neither of these features, but it does have its party tricks. The big one is Autopilot (and the possibility to opt into the Full Self-Driving Beta program, which brings even more advanced autonomous driving features), as well as cameras all around the vehicle that can be used both as a dash cam while you’re driving and to keep a lookout around the vehicle while parked (the latter is called Sentry Mode, and it even displays a Hal 9000esque glowing red dot on the screen to discourage anybody from tampering with the vehicle).

Some more unusual Model Y features include Dog Mode, Theater Mode, Caraoke, Arcade, and Toybox. A few of those features are more fun than useful, but they help set the Tesla apart from other vehicles.

Pricing

Porsche wants $80,450 (destination charge included) for a Macan 4, while the top-of-the-range Macan Turbo starts at $106,950. With the options that most buyers will specify, the Macan 4 can quickly pass the $100,000 mark, while the Turbo’s price can go north of $130,000 if you start piling on the options—it can go as high as $160,000. Unlike the Tesla, the Macan does not qualify for any tax incentives unless it is leased.

The Tesla Model Y Long Range starts at a much more reasonable $48,990. If you don’t want to have it in the standard Stealth Grey paint, you will have to pay $1,000 or $2,000 more, depending on which optional finish you go for. The optional 20-inch Induction wheels add another $2,000, and the tow hitch is another $1,000, the same as the cool-looking white interior.

If you want the seven-seater, that will be another $3,000, while Full Self-Driving capability is a whopping $12,000. A fully-spec'd Model Y Long Range will cost just shy of $70,000. Many of the same options (except the wheels, which are standard Überturbine 21s, and the third row of seats) are available on the Model Y Performance. It starts at $52,490, so with all the boxes checked, a fully-specced Model Y Performance will cost just a bit over $70,000.

That’s quite a big price gap, and that's before you factor in the $7,500 federal tax credit that the Tesla is eligible for in 2024. The Tesla’s affordability and blend of features may steer some Macan EV buyers its way.

Would you consider one over the other? Let us know in the comments.