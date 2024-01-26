Porsche has just launched the second-generation Macan in an all-electric avatar and promptly updated its U.S. website with an online configurator, which allows personalization with just a few clicks, facilitated by 3D visuals and a gazillion trim and spec options to choose from. The Macan nameplate might refer to the entry-level Porsche, but when you dive into the options, you’ll quickly realize that there’s nothing entry-level about it. (The 718 is technically the cheapest Porsche)

The MSRP of the Macan Turbo Electric, the more powerful and expensive of the two variants launched, is $105,300 before delivery fees. But open the online configurator, as a fan, hobbyist, or serious buyer, and you can add more than $56,000 worth of equipment or a little more than the MSRP of the Tesla Model Y Performance (also a seriously fast EV). It’s far from the endless rabbit hole like the configurator of the lascivious 911 S/T but it is quite comprehensive nonetheless.

I configured the Macan Electric to analyze the maximum options and managed to add $56,340 worth of equipment, taking the Turbo's base price of $105,300 to a whopping $163,290.

It’s no doubt an esoteric indulgence, but if you’re an enthusiast, here’s some stuff: The most expensive item is a set of 22-inch lightweight carbon fiber wheels with aero blades, made out of forged alloy. The set costs $7,410 and is part of Porsche’s “Exclusive Manufaktur” kit, which means that it is highly personalized and unique. The second most expensive option is deviated stitching for most A-surface areas in the cabin, setting you back by $4,730.

If you’re a music connoisseur, you could add the 1,470-watt Burmester sound system with 21 speakers and a 400-watt subwoofer. Up next, there’s the newest augmented reality head-up display costing $2,520. Porsche says the AR system is effectively a virtual screen spanning 87 inches diagonally, and it displays information in the driver's field of vision. However, it can only be used to a limited extent while wearing polarized sunglass lenses.

You’d be surprised to know that it’s not these major pieces of technology that lead to that whopping $169,290 figure. It’s the smaller items that can collectively cost a fortune, like $370 for the rear windshield wiper, or $1,570 for a passenger display so that your co-driver can have a dedicated entertainment screen, and bespoke floor mats with leather edging which many of us would agree shouldn’t cost $1,270.

Gallery: Porsche Macan (2024)

64 Photos

The rear-axle-steering, which InsideEVs tested during the first drive review of the prototype last year, is also an option costing a shade over $2,000. And last, but not least, and also ironically the one I found the most interesting: A leather wallet to store the Macan Electric’s user manual that you can buy for—ahem, clears throat—$840.

All said. You don’t have to go bananas configuring the Macan Electric. You can get exactly what you want for a lot less than what I just attempted here. Porsche letting everyone experiment with its configurator is a rather delightful and fun element of its options strategy. Have a design to share? Feel free to tell us all that you added in the comments below.