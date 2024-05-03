Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP-based electric cars are known for their excellent fast charging capability, and the Kia EV9 model is no exception.

According to a test performed on a Kia EV9 Land trim (all-wheel drive, Long Range) by YouTuber Technically Jeff, the EV9 meets its advertised fast charging rate of 10-80% state-of-charge (SOC) in 24 minutes.

Get Fully Charged Kia EV9 offers long range and fast charging The all-new Kia EV9 is a large, three-row SUV available in 6- or 7-seat versions. With a Long Range battery (99.8 kWh), it can go up to roughly 300 miles on a single charge and replenish 200 miles of range in just 24 minutes.

Let's recall that there are two battery versions of the EV9 on the market—one with a 76.1-kilowatt-hour battery (Standard Range) and one with a 99.8-kilowatt-hour battery (Long Range). Their EPA driving range is respectively 230 and 270-307 miles, depending on the trim (see more info here).

Kia says that a high-power, high-voltage charger can complete charging from 10 to 80% SOC in 20 minutes (SR battery) or 24 minutes (LR battery).

DC fast charging (350 kW, 800 V charger):

Kia EV9 (76.1 kWh; 632 V): up to 236 kW

10-80% SOC in 20 minutes (63 minutes at 50 kW, 400 V charger)

Kia EV9 (99.8 kWh; 552 V): up to 215 kW

10-80% SOC in 24-25 minutes (83 minutes at 50 kW, 400 V charger)

In the video, the Kia EV9 Land AWD Long Range was charged at an Electrify America DC fast charger (350 kW) from about 5% to over 90% SOC.

It took 26 minutes and 27 seconds to reach the 80% level, starting at 5% SOC. When counting from 10% SOC, the time was less than 24 minutes, which matches the Kia EV9's specs.

It's an impressive result, considering that this version of the car has an EPA range of 280 miles and could replenish 200 miles in 24 minutes.

Charging from 5% to 90% SOC took 39 minutes and 35 seconds, while 10-90% would be roughly 37 minutes.

The 10-minute difference between 80% and 90% SOC points indicates a considerable slowdown of the charging speed beyond 70% SOC. At that point, it's simply not worth staying any longer at a charger unless it's absolutely necessary to reach the destination or another charger (including the safety margin).

Kia EV9 Kia EV9

The chart (see video at 7:50) clearly shows the peak charging power of almost 215 kilowatts. The peak value is not spectacularly high; it's actually a bit lower than in some of the other E-GMP-based models. We guess that it is because of this particular battery pack's relatively low voltage (552 V). The peak value is in line with the specs, though.

The crucial thing is that between 20% and 57% SOC, the charging process proceeded at a decent flat level of 200+ kilowatts. Staying in this area (not exceeding 70% SOC) probably would make the long-distance journey and charging the fastest. On the other hand, sometimes it's worth charging to a higher state of charge to limit the number of charging stops.

Here is a full list of Kia EV9 versions currently available in the U.S. with pricing before discounts as high as $7,500:

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Kia EV9 Light (7 seat) RWD SR 19-in $54,900 +$1,495 N/A $56,395 2024 Kia EV9 Light (6 seat) RWD LR 19-in $59,200 +$1,495 N/A $60,695 2024 Kia EV9 Wind (7 seat) AWD LR 19-in $63,900 +$1,495 N/A $65,395 2024 Kia EV9 Land (6 seat) AWD LR 20-in $69,900 +$1,495 N/A $71,395 2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line (6 seat) AWD LR 21-in $73,900 +$1,495 N/A $75,395

As long as the Kia EV9 will be imported from South Korea, it will not be eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. However, the incentive might be available through leasing.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 Kia EV9 Light (7 seat) RWD SR 19-in RWD 76.1 230 mi 7.7 118 2024 Kia EV9 Light (6 seat) RWD LR 19-in RWD 99.8 304 mi 8.8 115 2024 Kia EV9 Wind (7 seat) AWD LR 19-in AWD 99.8 280 mi 5.7 124 2024 Kia EV9 Land (6 seat) AWD LR 20-in AWD 99.8 280 mi 5.7 124 2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line (6 seat) AWD LR 21-in AWD 99.8 270 mi 5.0 124

