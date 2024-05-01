Kia America reported 65,754 vehicle sales in the United States in April, down 3.6% year-over-year. After four months of 2024, the total result is 245,375 (down 2.8%).

Simultaneously, the South Korean manufacturer more than doubled its all-electric car sales last month, reaching a record volume and share.

Get Fully Charged Kia is quickly increasing EV sales in 2024 Kia started 2024 with relatively strong growth of all-electric car sales in the U.S. The lineup consists of three models: E-GMP-based EV6 and EV9, as well as the Niro EV, which is also available with other powertrain types.

In April, Kia's E-GMP-based electric car sales amounted to 3,623. That's an impressive 192% increase year over year and a 5.5% share of the brand's total volume.

This number consists of 2,051 EV6 (up 65%) and 1,572 EV9 (a new record for the model). On top of that is an undisclosed number of Kia Niro EVs—we estimate it at over 1,400 units. Niro EVs are counted together with the ICE version. It usually averages around a thousand units sold per month.

Because of the relatively strong results for all the individual models, the total Kia EV sales in April increased by 144% year-over-year to a new monthly record, estimated at roughly 5,000 units. That's almost 8% of the brand's total volume.

Kia BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Kia EV6: 2,051 (up 65%)

Kia EV9: 1,572 (new)

Kia Niro EV: N/A (potentially over 1,400)

Total E-GMP family: 3,623 (up 192%) and 5.5% share

Total (with Niro EV): roughly 5,000 (up 144%) and almost 8% share

Kia E-GMP BEV Sales in the U.S. – April 2024

So far this year, Kia sold almost 11,700 E-GMP-based all-electric cars (EV6 and EV9). That's 152% more than a year ago, although, at the time, only the EV6 was available. The growth is associated with the introduction of the EV9.

Together with the Kia Niro EV (estimated at over 4,500 units), total EV sales probably exceeded 16,000, or 6.5% of the brand's total volume.

Kia BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Kia EV6: 6,110 (up 32%)

Kia EV9: 5,579 (new)

Kia Niro EV: N/A

Total E-GMP family: 11,689 (up 152%) and 4.8% share

For reference, during the 12 months of 2023, Kia sold over 32,000 all-electric cars in the U.S. (4.1% of the brand's total volume).

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other plug-in models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrid versions.

Eric Watson, vice president of sales operations at Kia America, said: "The impressive sales momentum generated by Kia’s EV and electrified models in the first quarter continued to accelerate in April with best-ever EV and SUV performances. With the new Sorento now in showrooms and refreshed Carnival and K5 models arriving later this summer, Kia continues to capture new customers and retain brand loyalists by offering consumers world-class ICE, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric choices."

Kia intends to begin local production of the Kia EV9 in West Point, Georgia, in May 2024. See the full overview of the model pricing and main specs here. By 2025, the company expects to secure the full $7,500 federal tax credit for the model.

Gallery: 2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line in US specification

55 Photos