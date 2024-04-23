Kia and its Hyundai have been more or less killing it with their EV presence. The two automakers offer various compelling options, including the 576-horsepower EV6 GT and the relatively affordable Hyundai Kona EV. But one vehicle is particularly notable: the EV9, Kia’s first three-row EV. It offers an 800V powertrain and seating for up to seven normal-sized people. The EV9 has already entered the market with a respectable price tag of $56,395, but a recent incentive from Kia means you can now secure the base model for just $48,895.

For those who would rather not purchase outright, buyers can lease the EV9 Light Long Range RWD for $499 per month for 24 or 36 months, with $4,999 due at signing. The leasing deal isn’t that notable as even the three-year lease comes out to $638 monthly, all in. Generally, a good lease deal should have a monthly payment below 1% of the car’s MSRP. Considering the Light Long Range is $60,695, it might be best to wait out before leasing an EV9 this year. Nevertheless, the purchase discount is quite significant for a vehicle already garnering substantial interest.

In the EV market, there is a lack of three-row electric SUVs. There are several high-end options like the Rivian R1S, Tesla Model X, and the Mercedes EQS SUV, but they’re all quite expensive (the Mercedes EQS starts at $105,550 with destination fees). Moreover, there are some less expensive options, but size is the limiting factor. The 187-inch Tesla Model Y and 184-inch Mercedes EQB both offer a third-row option, but the space and legroom is nonexistent. Simply put, a mainstream three-row electric SUV has been long-awaited.

The 2024 Kia EV9 measures 197.2 inches, making it just 3.6 inches shorter than a Rivian R1S. It offers either six seats with second-row captain’s chairs or seven seats with a second-row bench. The EV9 features two batteries with several drivetrain options. The entry-level Light RWD offers a 76.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack, allowing for a range of 230 miles. All other trims feature a 99.8-kilowatt-hour battery, which yields 270 to 304 miles of range, depending on spec.

2024 Kia EV9 Light RWD

Incentivized Price: $48,895

215 horsepower

76.1 kWh battery

230-mile EPA range

7-passenger seating

2024 Kia EV9 Light Long Range RWD

Incentivized Price: $53,195

201 horsepower

99.8 kWh battery

304-mile EPA range

6-passenger seating

2024 Kia EV9 Wind AWD

Incentivized Price: $57,895

379 horsepower

99.8 kWh battery

280-mile EPA range

7-passenger seating

2024 Kia EV9 Land AWD

Incentivized Price: $63,895

379 horsepower

99.8 kWh battery

280-mile EPA range

6-passenger seating

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD

Incentivized Price: $67,895

379 horsepower

99.8 kWh battery

270-mile EPA range

6-passenger seating



With Kia’s incentives, the EV9 Light RWD is effectively $48,895, putting it just above the average new car price of $47,401. Even with its new competitive price, the EV9 has a solid array of standard features. Along with the variety of safety features from Kia’s Highway Driving Assist 2, the base EV9 features a power liftgate, tri-zone climate control, and ventilated front seats. Even the $88,245 BMW iX doesn’t get standard ventilated front seats.

Power is lacking in the Light RWD, as it makes just 215 horsepower despite weighing over 5,093 pounds. The Light Long Range RWD is even worse. It makes 201 horsepower and weighs in at 5,324 pounds. For reference, the Light Long Range RWD has a lower power-to-weight ratio than the 2013 Ford Focus EV. That said, all the all-wheel drive versions are better apt to hustle with 379 horsepower via dual motors.

For those seeking more features, there’s the Land AWD, which runs $63,895 with the discount. It comes equipped with ambient lighting, dual sunroofs, second-row ventilated seats, and a 14-speaker Meridian audio system. The Land and GT-Line trims also feature headlights with LED patterns that progress into the front bumper and optional matte paint options.

All in all, for less than $50,000, the EV9 is a pretty compelling option in Kia’s deck. While the leasing deal is still pricey, buying outright makes a lot more sense for the EV9. Better yet, Kia is offering zero percent interest for up to 48 months. Zero percent interest and $7,500 off is a big deal— and the year has only started.