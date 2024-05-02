If you ask me, there are basically only two names in the car design game right now: Hyundai Motor Group, and then everybody else. Maybe that's being a bit hyperbolic, but I don't care. Helped along by a considerable amount of talent poached from the European luxury brands, the Korean automakers have shown a consistent ability to dunk on everybody else with their car styling. And now, it looks like the Kia EV6 is next in line to get a bold refresh, and so far it looks great.

Kia released teasers today of the refreshed EV6, which follows its corporate cousin the Hyundai Ioniq 5 with some exciting new updates.

In the Kia's case, we get a headlight design that's clearly much closer to its big brother, the Kia EV9, as well as some of the new stuff like the upcoming Kia EV3 and EV4. Kia calls this the "Tiger Nose" grille, and it's showing up on many of its gas and electric cars as of late.

In the rear, we see fewer obvious changes, save for a triangular LED design at the ends of the single-piece light bar. Overall, it looks quite handsome, though it did before too. Kia's EV6 is one of my favorite electrics on the market right now, and while I'd opt for one of the more reasonable Wind models, the thundering power of the GT model is hard to argue with.

If the updated Ioniq 5 is any indication, the EV6 may also get a larger 84-kWh battery pack over the current one's 77-kWh unit, more range and various interior tweaks. (Hard to tell from these photos if it will get a rear wiper too, but here's hoping.) We'll know more when the 2025 EV6 makes its official debut in the coming months. What do you want to see out of it?

Contact the author: patrick.george@insideevs.com