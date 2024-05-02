If you ask me, there are basically only two names in the car design game right now: Hyundai Motor Group, and then everybody else. Maybe that's being a bit hyperbolic, but I don't care. Helped along by a considerable amount of talent poached from the European luxury brands, the Korean automakers have shown a consistent ability to dunk on everybody else with their car styling. And now, it looks like the Kia EV6 is next in line to get a bold refresh, and so far it looks great.

Kia released teasers today of the refreshed EV6, which follows its corporate cousin the Hyundai Ioniq 5 with some exciting new updates.

2025 Kia EV6 Front Teaser

In the Kia's case, we get a headlight design that's clearly much closer to its big brother, the Kia EV9, as well as some of the new stuff like the upcoming Kia EV3 and EV4. Kia calls this the "Tiger Nose" grille, and it's showing up on many of its gas and electric cars as of late. 

In the rear, we see fewer obvious changes, save for a triangular LED design at the ends of the single-piece light bar. Overall, it looks quite handsome, though it did before too. Kia's EV6 is one of my favorite electrics on the market right now, and while I'd opt for one of the more reasonable Wind models, the thundering power of the GT model is hard to argue with. 

2025 Kia EV6 Rear Teaser

If the updated Ioniq 5 is any indication, the EV6 may also get a larger 84-kWh battery pack over the current one's 77-kWh unit, more range and various interior tweaks. (Hard to tell from these photos if it will get a rear wiper too, but here's hoping.) We'll know more when the 2025 EV6 makes its official debut in the coming months. What do you want to see out of it?

Contact the author: patrick.george@insideevs.com

More Kia EV News

kia us ev sales april2024 Kia U.S. EV Sales Hit A New Record In April 2024
tesla nacs critical materials What Tesla's Supercharger Cuts Could Mean For The NACS Revolution
kia ev3 teased Production Kia EV3 Compact EV Reveals Its Silhouette In First Teaser
kia ev9 price incentive Kia EV9 Price Cut By $7,500 With New Discount Offer
kia affordable ev2 caught video Kia Affordable Subcompact EV Crossover Seen Testing (Updated)
kia ev9 tesla supercharging 800v Kia EV9 Charging Is Held Back By The Tesla Supercharging Network
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com