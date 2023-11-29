It looks like Tesla is pulling all the stops ahead of Thursday’s long-awaited Cybertruck delivery event.

After shipping several showroom-ready units to stores across the country, the Austin-based automaker is seemingly preparing a pretty consistent fleet of Cybertrucks that might be used for test drives after the delivery event, as is usually the case with these things.

Spotted by Tesla enthusiast and drone operator Jeff Roberts (video embedded above), the two-dozen-strong fleet was being washed and charged. With this being said, it appears that most if not all the cars seen in the video are release candidate (RC) units and not production-ready cars, judging by the obvious RC sticker on some of them.

One of the EVs in the group might even be the same one that allegedly traversed the Baja California peninsula in Mexico last month as part of a two-vehicle convoy wearing graffiti-like decals and aftermarket accessories like an LED light bar above the windshield and tire carriers in the bed.

Who knows, maybe Tesla will showcase several trucks that were used during the development phase. There’s also a strong possibility that a Cybertruck with bullet marks from a Tommy Gun might make an appearance during Thursday’s event, as Elon Musk seemed quite proud of the fact that no bullets penetrated the pickup’s passenger compartment.

Whatever the case, we’ll keep an eye on the event and report back here on InsideEVs, so be sure to check back to see how it all pans out. We already know that only 10 finished Cybertrucks might be delivered this week, probably to Tesla employees, as was the case back when the Model 3 debuted.

We also know that the build quality of the latest units is much better than on the so-called release candidate vehicles, which had horrendous panel gaps and alignment issues, including the wrapped Cybertruck that was driven by none other than Tesla design boss Franz von Holzhausen to a cars and coffee event in California.

Air suspension, four-wheel drive, a 2,500-pound payload capacity, and an 11,000-pound towing capacity are also part of the mix, but other than that, we’re pretty much in the dark as far as official details go. Let’s hope we’ll find out more during the delivery event on Nov. 30.