Trek Refreshes Powerfly 4 Electric Mountain Bike With Trail-Ready Tech

Trek is one of the most respected names in the bicycle and industry, and has been a driver of innovation pretty much since it opened its doors back in 1976. For nearly half a century, the Wisconsin-based bicycle manufacturer has been equipping all types of cyclists with the best the company has to offer, and today, with the growing popularity of electric bicycles, has a wide selection of e-bikes to choose from.

For mountain bikers looking to elevate their trail riding experience, Trek has just unveiled its newest model, the Powerfly Gen 4. This hardtail electric mountain bike keeps things simple, mainly because of its lack of a rear suspension system. Hardtails are loved by many cyclists thanks to their barebones nature and the feedback they provide when riding off-road, and Trek’s Powerfly 4 amplifies this with an impressive powertrain and equally impressive technology.

On the performance front, the e-bike is equipped with the Bosch Performance CX motor acclaimed for its 85-Newton-meter torque output. The mid-drive motor and downtube-integrated battery pack ensure optimal weight balance, while a Shimano Deore 1x10 drivetrain allows the rider to pedal seamlessly alongside the electric assist. As for the battery, it consists of a 500-watt-hour battery pack integrated within the downtube of the frame.

Speaking of the frame, the Powerfly 4 is equipped with a basic aluminum frame that’s been beefed up for more spirited trail riding. It gets a reinforced head tube to account for the bike’s heavier weight. The battery makes use of a side-loading mechanism for easy access, as well as compatibility with an extra battery for extended range. The setup is suspended by an SR Suntour XCM 34 front fork, highlighting the bike’s value for money.

In terms of pricing and availability, the 2024 Trek Powerfly 4 is priced even lower than its predecessor. For just $3,650 USD, you get a capable electric MTB from one of the most respected manufacturers in the business. While it’s by no means as flashy as the other more expensive e-bikes in the game, it’s certainly an excellent step into the wonderful world of electric mountain biking.