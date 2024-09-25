The new Allebike Elize Polestar Engineered has been revealed and it costs €8,900.

It's made by the premium Swedish bicycle manufacturer Allebike and it's only available in Europe.

It’s becoming more common for automakers to team up with specialized micromobility companies to offer small, lightweight vehicles to complement their cars—all the major car manufacturers have tried it at some point. Polestar has just revealed a new electric bicycle that it says goes perfectly with any of the SUVs it currently offers. It’s an electric mountain bike made by a specialized company in Sweden called Allebike.

This full-suspension bike has 29-inch wheels, 6.7 inches of suspension travel on the front, and 6.3 inches of travel in the rear. It features a carbon fiber-reinforced polymer frame housing a Shimano EP8 mid-drive motor with a peak output of 500 watts and up to 62.7 pound-feet (85 Nm) of torque.

That’s a healthy boost to help you effortlessly climb steep inclines, and the juice shouldn’t run out too quickly thanks to the 750-watt-hour battery, which is among the bigger ones on the market. With a full charge, the pedal assist from the electric motor can last for 60 miles before the battery needs to be topped up.

Polestar doesn’t build the bike in-house, but it is being built specially for it, so it features Polestar branding in the manufacturer’s official script as well as gold details to match its cars. With its Polestar color scheme, this is one good-looking mountain bike, and it looks even better strapped to the back of a Polestar 3, as shown in the official photos you can see in the gallery.

With its large carbon frame, battery, powerful motor and Polestar branding, this Allebike Elize Polestar Engineered doesn’t come cheap with a price tag of €8,900 ($9,900). The bikes will be delivered by Allebike, and they are currently only available in European Union countries and Switzerland.

This isn’t the first time Polestar has dabbled with micromobility. In 2021, it announced the Makka – Polestar edition by Swedish electric motorcycle manufacturer Cake. Designed for on-road urban use, it was a small electric moped with a 1.5 kWh battery, a 28 mph top speed and Öhlins suspension that cost €5,300 when it was offered in 2021 and 2022.