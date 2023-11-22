VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker that currently sells the VF8 and VF9 all-electric crossovers in the United States, has officially launched the smaller VF7 in its home market in Vietnam.

Set to make its way in the United States at some point in the future, the new VinFast VF7 starts at around $35,000 (VND850 million) in the Southeast Asian country, but that’s without owning the high-voltage battery that powers the car. With the battery pack included, the starting price rises to about $41,000 (VND999 million) for the base trim.

For those who want a lower purchase price, there’s the option of leasing the battery pack for approximately $120 (VND2.9 million) per month, which is good for a maximum of 1,864 miles (3,000 kilometers). If an owner drives over the limit, the monthly fee goes up to roughly $198 (VND4.8 million). Customers who want to benefit from the lease deal will also have to cough up a $1,695 deposit (VND41 million), which will be refunded when the contract ends, the battery is returned, or when the vehicle and battery are transferred to another owner.

Currently, the Vietnamese carmaker doesn’t offer a battery lease deal in the United States, and we don’t know if it will ever do, but we do know that the specs are slightly different between the Vietnamese market and U.S.-bound VF7.

In Vietnam, the compact crossover EV will be offered in two trim levels–Base and Plus–while the American market specs revealed at the beginning of the year say the VF7 will come in either Eco or Plus variants.

In its home market, the VF7 Base is set in motion by a single electric motor making 174 horsepower (130 kilowatts) that draws power from a 59.6-kilowatt-hour battery. With it, the EV can travel up to 233 miles on the WLTP test.

The U.S.-spec VF7 Eco, on the other hand, will reportedly have a slightly more gutsy single motor that sends 201 hp (150 kW) to the front wheels and is energized by a larger, 75.3-kWh battery, the same as on the Plus version, which offers the same specs in both markets.

The top trim gets a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup that’s good for a combined 348 hp (260 kW), while the bigger battery enables a WLTP-estimated driving range of 268 miles on a full charge.

VinFast didn’t say how fast the VF7 can be recharged, but it did say that all models come with 11 basic driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and rear cross-traffic alert. There’s also a virtual assistant that can answer questions in Vietnamese and in-car voice control.

Penned by Italian designer Torino Design. the new electric crossover benefits from a 10-year or 125,000-mile warranty, whichever comes first, while the battery is covered under a 10-year warranty with no mileage limit. It measures 178.9 in (4,545 millimeters) long and 74.4 in (1,890 mm) wide and has a wheelbase of 111.8 in (2,840 mm).

Customers will be able to reserve a VF7 in Vietnam from December 2 with a non-refundable deposit of approximately $2,000 (VND30 million). Deliveries are expected to begin in early 2024.

We reached out to VinFast to know when the VF7 will make its way to the United States and will update this article when we hear back. But until that happens, let us know what you think in the comments section below: would this electric crossover be a good deal if it starts at around $40,000 in the U.S.?