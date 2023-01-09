After the first shipment of VinFast VF 8 EVs arrived in the US last month, the Vietnamese automaker has used its presence at CES 2023 to offer more details about the upcoming VF 6 and VF 7 electric crossovers.

The subcompact (VF 6) and compact (VF 7) models made their North American debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2022, but VinFast did not reveal much about them back then. However, the automaker announced preliminary specifications for these new models at CES 2023 and confirmed that early reservations for both vehicles will begin in March 2023 in the US.

Designed by Torino Design – unlike the Pininfarina-styled VF 8 and VF 9 – the VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 measure 166.7 inches (4,238 millimeters) and 178.9 in (4,545 mm) in length, respectively, with wheelbases of 107.5 in (2,730 mm) and 111.8 in (2,840 mm), respectively. Both models will be available with two powertrains, Eco and Plus.

For the VF 6, the Eco version brings 130 kilowatts (174 horsepower) and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) of torque, and a targeted range of 248 miles (399 kilometers) based on WLTP standards. The Plus version comes with 150 kW (201 hp) and 228 lb-ft (308 Nm) of torque, while the WLTP range is targeted at 237 miles (381 km).

Both versions are single motor front-wheel drive powered by a 59.6 kWh battery pack. The VF 6 will offer a 12.9-inch touchscreen for in-car entertainment applications.

Moving on to the slightly larger VF 7, it offers 201 hp and 228 lb-ft (308 Nm) of torque in Eco single-motor FWD guise, as well as a targeted WLTP range of 280 miles (450 kilometers).

The VF 7 Plus comes with a standard dual-motor AWD system that boasts 348 hp and 368 lb-ft (498 Nm) of torque. The WLTP range for this model will be around 268 miles (431 km). Both VF 7 powertrains feature a 75.3-kWh battery pack. As for EPA range estimates, they will be announced when available.

As with the VF 6, the VF 7 Eco will also be equipped with a 12.9-inch touchscreen; the VF 7 Plus will get a 15-inch unit.

Both VinFast models will pack Level 2 ADAS features for all trim levels, including highway assist, Lane centering assist, adaptive cruise control, and emergency lane keep assist. Tech features will include a virtual assistant and mobile applications, such as the C-App, which enables customers to access vehicle data, control their vehicle remotely and more.

