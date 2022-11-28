VinFast announced that it received an order for more than 2,500 VF 8 And VF 9 electric SUVs from Autonomy, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company.

That's the biggest corporate order for the Vietnamese brand, which intends to start customer deliveries of the VF 8 model in the US in December.

The deal significantly expands the previously announced intention to buy 400 VinFast EVs, as part of a broader campaign to acquire 23,000 electric cars from 17 manufacturers.

VinFast says that, according to the agreement, it will begin delivering vehicles to Autonomy over the next 12 months.

For VinFast, such partnerships appear to be a perfect solution, because it allows potential customers to check out the all-new cars in another way, on top of a standard visit to a store (there are six first in California).

"Customers interested in subscribing to a VinFast through Autonomy can sign up via Autonomy's mobile app and receive the car directly from Autonomy's AutoNation pickup locations (in partnership with AutoNation, Inc. or have it delivered to their home."

VinFast VF 8

Overall, VinFast has some 65,000 orders/pre-orders globally and recently sent the first batch of 999 VF 8 to the US. In early 2023, the company will start exporting cars to other markets (including Canada, Europe), as well as start sales of the VF 9 model.

Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Chairwoman of VinFast shared:

"This is an exciting moment for VinFast as our vehicles are about to enter the US market. The order from Autonomy is a testament to the trust we have built in the market. Bringing the VF 8 and VF 9 to Autonomy's EV subscription fleet will give consumers yet another way to experience our brand and discover the benefits of our premium smart EVs. Collaborating with Autonomy will also help us quickly achieve our goal of accelerating the electrified mobility revolution and building a sustainable future for everyone."

At the Los Angeles Auto Show 2022, VinFast presented also two other models (VF 6 and VF 7), which indicates that a whole lineup of new all-electric crossovers/SUVs will join the party in not too distant future.