A (very) short clip of what looks to be the Tesla Cybertruck’s powered frunk lid has been posted on X by the user @gx47006YT, giving us a first look at how the front trunk lid can be closed without touching it.

There have been photos and stories online in the past that alleged the soon-to-be-delivered electric pickup has some sort of powered mechanism for the nose lid, but we haven’t actually seen the system do its thing until now.

Mind you, we still don’t have the full picture yet, with the GIF that was posted on X showing just a couple of seconds of the trunk lid’s motion, but at least we know it works. Moreover, the original poster explained in the comments that he didn’t get the chance to shoot a full video of the trunk closing because the Tesla employees who were using the Cybertruck closed it too fast.

He did, however, get multiple photos of the updated frunk, which has had some new bits added since we last got a good look at it. There’s a pair of courtesy lights too, you know – see what’s inside – but the lid itself still doesn’t have any kind of sound-deadening material on it, which might prove to be a source of unwanted noise, considering the truck itself is close to silent, as is the case with most EVs.

The Cybertruck logo that first appeared during the vehicle’s reveal in 2019 is still there, but we can’t see any kind of lid that could maybe be opened to reveal some sort of power outlet. Maybe there are some outlets in the bed, but we don’t know.

For what it’s worth, Tesla did a pretty good job of keeping official information under wraps, so much so that we still don’t have a clear idea of what the Cybertruck will offer in terms of range and power, although there are reports out there that say the pickup will be available in dual- and tri-motor setups at first, with a single-motor version probably coming later.

With the first deliveries set for November 30, Tesla’s first-ever pickup will also get adaptive air suspension and rear-wheel steering, as shown in the many sightings we came across in the past six months.