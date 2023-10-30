With exactly one month left until the much-awaited Tesla Cybertruck delivery event happens – at least according to the latest information from the Elon Musk-led EV maker – there’s still a fair bit we don’t know about the angular electric pickup.

Simple things like how big it is, how powerful it is, or how much range it will have. But until we get our hands on that information (probably after November 30), a new video popped up on social media that gives us a first-person view of the truck’s bed, including how the powered tonneau cover works.

Embedded below, the 50-second clip that was posted on the @omg_tesla X account even gives us the sound of the retracting cover, which is anything but inconspicuous. It’s like a climbing roller coaster, but instead of starting its freefall run, it retracts somewhere in the roof and reveals the bed in its entirety.

To our ears, it’s much louder than the updated cover for the Rivian R1T, which is nearly silent, but it might be on the same level as the first version released by Rivian, which was noisier and prone to break, which is why it was redesigned.

Speaking of the bed, the driver kindly opens the tailgate, which makes some interesting sounds on its way to the horizontal position, leading us to believe that the patented remote opening and closing system might have made its way onto this particular release candidate (RC) unit.

It sounds like there are some struts hidden somewhere around the back, and Tesla’s patent said that the system “can include an actuator for driving the closure panel between the open position and the closed position.”

In any case, the person who filmed everything can be heard asking the Cybertruck’s driver what the charging capacity is, to which he replied, “We’re not told that.” That’s in line with the RC units not showing the estimated range on their screen and instead offering just the battery’s state of charge (SoC).

What do you think about the tonneau cover? Let us know in the comments section below.