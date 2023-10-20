The Tesla Cybertruck recently appeared on the NHTSA's 2024 Model Year VIN Decoder, revealing some interesting details.

The 17-digit VIN number in 2024 includes the Cybertruck, marked as "C" for digit 4 ("T" would be the Tesla Semi, while cars can be identified by "3", "S", "X", "Y".)

The major thing to look at is digit 8, which includes two options for the Tesla Cybertruck: "D" for the dual-motor version and "E" for the tri-motor version. In other words, the manufacturer prepared two main powertrain versions, both of which are all-wheel drive.

There's even more interesting info revealed by digit 6, which stands for the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of a vehicle.

In the case of the Tesla Cybertruck, there are two possibilities: "G" and "H":

G = Class G – Greater than 3,629 kg to 4,082 kg. (8,001-9,000 lbs.)

H = Class H – Greater than 4,082 kg to 4,536 kg. (9,001-10,000 lbs.)

We can't say for sure, but it seems that the dual-motor version might be a bit lighter and fit into Class G, while the tri-motor probably weights noticeably more and falls into the "H" bracket of up to 10,000 pounds total (curb weight plus cargo).

Let's note that the Tesla Cybertruck is promised to have a payload capacity of up to 3,500 pounds according to Tesla's website, which means that the vehicle itself should weigh as follows:

G = Class G – Greater than 2,041 kg to 2,494 kg. (4,501-5,500 lbs.)

H = Class H – Greater than 2,495 kg to 2,948 kg. (5,501-6,500 lbs.)

For reference, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, which is a full-size pickup truck, has a curb weight of about 6,250 to 7,050 pounds and a gross vehicle weight of 8,250-8,550 pounds. The payload rating is 1,500-2,000 pounds, depending on the version. Braked towing stands at 7,700-10,000 pounds (compared to more than 14,000 pounds expected in the case of the Cybertruck).

In other words, it seems that the weight of the Tesla Cybertruck might be noticeably lower than the Ford F-150 Lightning (and other pickups), while its payload and towing capabilities significantly higher.

Those numbers, if confirmed by Tesla, would reveal a big advantage for the Cybertruck over a conventional pickup truck. Is this a result of the new architecture combined with the structural battery pack?

The data for the Tesla Semi was already known (2023 model year), so we are not highlighting them in this post. The first customer deliveries for the Tesla Cybertruck are scheduled for November 30, 2023, which is just six weeks from now.