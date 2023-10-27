New HeyBike Mars 2.0 Promises Practicality And Go-Anywhere Fun

HeyBike is one of the many electric bike startups that hopes to make electric two-wheeled mobility accessible to the masses. The brand has a wide selection of e-bikes in its roster, all of which are designed to offer a balance between urban mobility and go-anywhere fun. Its newest model, the Mars 2.0, seeks to impress with its versatility, performance, and affordability.

The Mars 2.0 was first showcased at CES 2023, and featured performance enhancements over its smaller sibling, the Mars. On the performance end, it’s powered by a 1,200-watt hub motor that provides pedal assistance all the way up to 28 miles per hour. The motor has a torque rating of 80 Newton-meters ensuring more than enough power to tackle even the steepest hills. For convenience, the Mars 2.0 offers three pedal-assist modes for various riding conditions. The rider’s pedaling efforts go through a seven-speed Shimano drivetrain, while a thumb throttle gives you the option to ride around pedal-free.

As for the battery, the HeyBike Mars 2.0 is rocking a 600-watt-hour battery pack that promises a single-charge range of up to 45 miles. It also has a handy USB port for charging your gadgets on the go. The battery also supplies power to an LED lighting system ensuring safety and visibility at night and in low light conditions. Meanwhile, an alloy kickstand offers parking stability, while optional full fenders keep the rider’s clothes clean on commutes to school or work.

The Heybike Mars 2.0 rolls on fat tires and features a front suspension fork to take the edge off rough roads and trails. It also gets a pegboard-packing rear rack, making it easy to attach all sorts of accessories for hauling around luggage and cargo. Meanwhile, a handlebar display provides quick and easy status checks, allowing you to easily keep tabs of your range and battery status. Furthermore, a mobile app allows you to further customize settings on your bike.

Another interesting feature of the Mars 2.0 is its easy-folding frame with a low standover height. This offers two benefits – the first of which is the ease of transport, as it can fit in the back of a van or in a cozy corner of your garage or apartment with ease. The low standover height also means that the bike is suitable for shorter riders, while the adjustable seat post means that it’s also welcoming for taller riders.

When it comes to pricing and availability, HeyBike has announced the retail price of the Mars 2.0 at $1,499. However, as of this writing, the Mars 2.0 is being offered at a “Halloween Promotion” price of just $1,199. Check it out in the link below.