Heybike Presents The New Ranger S Fat-Tire Folding E-Bike

In the grand scheme of things, Heybike is a relatively new player in the two-wheeled world. However, the brand has developed quite a name for itself in the electric bike segment, thanks to its affordable and well-equipped offerings. This time around, the brand has stepped up its game with its newest offering, the Ranger S, a fat-tire folding bike designed to work both in and out of the city.

Right off the bat, it's clear that Heybike wanted to hit two birds with one stone with the Ranger S. On the one hand, its folding frame is ideal for city-dwellers with limited storage space, or folks who take multiple modes of transport alongside their e-bike. On the other hand, the Ranger S' fat tires mean that it's more than ready to go beyond the confines of asphalt, so that means you could easily take it on camping adventures or fun off-road excursions.

On the performance side of the equation, the Ranger S is powered by a rear hub motor that dishes out 750 watts of power. The motor is nestled in the middle of a solid cast alloy wheel, resulting in more direct power delivery to the ground. Tires are four inches thick and 20 inches in diameter, and up front, it's paired with a suspension fork to cushion impacts and rough terrain even better. Top speed is restricted to 28 miles per hour, so the Ranger S is classified as a Class 3 e-bike in the US.

The motor sips juice from a frame-integrated 48-volt, 15-ampere-hour battery pack with a total of 720 watt-hours of capacity. Heybike claims that this power pack should be good enough for up to 55 miles of range on a single charge, provided you pedal alongside the motor and don't rely solely on the throttle.

Other features include hydraulic disc brakes for confident stops, as well as a seven-speed Shimano shifter allowing you to optimize each pedal stroke depending on your speed and whether or not you're looking to get a workout in. At the end of the day, Heybike is asking just $1,499 USD for this jack-of-all-trades e-bike. I'd say the only drawback here is its weight, which is 42 kilograms. That's nearly as heavy as some full-size electric dirt bikes.