Doc Green's Electric Mountain Bike Offers Big Fun At A Small Price

German e-bike specialist Doc Green has some really enticing bikes in its lineup. Among which, a simple hardtail mountain bike that's perfect for folks looking for their first foray into the wonderful world of electric bicycles. Typically, electric bicycles today are loaded with tech, lots of farkles, and command quite a hefty price tag. The Doc Green MTB HT 27.5 dials things back a bit, offering a simpler, more barebones riding experience.

The Doc Green mountain bike is a well-designed electric bicycle that is meant to tackle any terrain with ease. Its design is based on the typical hardtail, a perfect starting point for both commuters and folks looking to hit some trails. This design is known for its simplicity, durability, and efficiency, making it perfect for basic off-road riding

At the front of the bike, the SR Suntour XCT fork works to absorb any shocks or bumps that you may encounter on your ride. This fork is well-regarded for its reliability, durability, and effectiveness in absorbing impacts. It also offers 100 millimeters of travel, which is enough to handle most mild to moderate trails. Likewise, the bike's gears are provided by Shimano, and consist of a seven-speed drivetrain.

On the performance side of the equation, the Doc Green MTB doesn't feature a fancy mid-drive motor, but rather, a simpler and more compact rear hub motor. Powered by Grundig, the Vinka RH40 motor provides 250 watts of continuous power delivery, allowing a top speed of 25 kilometers per hour, or 15.6 miles per hour. The battery pack is seamlessly integrated into the frame, contributing to the bike's ultra sleek looks. It's powered by Samsung cells, and is siad to offer up to 69 miles of range on a single charge.

As for availability, it seems that the Doc Green MTB is availabe only in Europe, and can be purchased for as low as 899 Euros, approximately $991 USD, in certain online retailers.