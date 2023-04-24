Swedish E-Bike Label Vässla Sets Up Shop In The US Market

Vässla, a Swedish electric bike specialist, launched the Pedal electric bike in the European market in 2022. The bike was very well-received, so much so that it won gold during the 2023 German Design Awards. Lauded for its minimalist styling and efficient design, American e-bike enthusiasts can now join in on the fun, as well.

Vässla has set up shop in the U.S. market, with its headquarters in New York City. What's even better is that the company has developed a unique payment scheme to make the Pedal more accessible to a wider range of riders. Of course, you can purchase the Vässla Pedal the old fashioned way, either via cash or credit card, for $2,690 right out the door. However, for those on a tighter budget, Vässla is offering the Pedal for as low as $109 per month. That being said, in order to avail of this payment method, you have to be a resident of NYC.

On the performance side of the story, the Vässla Pedal relies on a 250-watt hub motor that dishes out 45 Newton-meters of torque. This gives the bike an unrestricted top speed of 20 miles per hour in the U.S. market. For reference, across the pond in the old continent, speed limits for electric bicycles are much lower at 15 miles per hour. Furthermore, the bike's fancy Gates Carbon Drive system makes for silent and virtually maintenance-free operation.

As for battery tech, the Vässla Pedal is fitted with a removable battery pack that weighs in at 2.3 kilograms. This power unit can be charged on or off the bike and is good for up to 62 miles of range on a single charge. Overall, the Vässla Pedal tips the scales at 19 kilograms, which isn't all that heavy for a city-focused electric bicycle. Other nifty tech features consist of a built-in GPS tracker, a torque sensor for smooth and seamless pedal assist, and LED lights as standard.