Electric Bike Company's New Model J Is A Highly Customizable Commuter

California-based e-bike specialist Electric Bike Company, or EBC, has built a solid name for itself thanks to its capable, highly customizable, and very affordable e-bikes. The brand has new trick up its sleeve in the form of the Model J which combines the utility of an urban e-bike with a dash of moto styling, and of course, tons of customizability. Let's take a closer look, shall we?

Nearly every single aspect of the EBC Model J is customizable. As its foundation, however, the bike relies on a hydroformed aluminum frame that offers rigidity and lightness. The bike is powered by a rear hub motor that comes with a 20 mile-per-hour speed limit from the factory. This can likewise be unlocked to give you the full 28 mile-per-hour top speed. Riders have the option of upgrading the bike with a torque sensor to provide a smoother, more seamless pedal assist. However, those looking to save some cash will have to opt for a more basic cadence sensor.

On top of that, the e-bike is equipped with a hand throttle, with customers having the choice of either a thumb throttle or a half-twist throttle. In terms of batteries, there are three configurations to choose from. There'a 14-amp-hour, 28-amp-hour, and 42-amp-hour battery setup, which provide up to 65 miles, 130 miles, and 195 miles of range on a single charge, respectively. Other tech features consist of dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes, built-in LED lights in the front and back, and an LCD display with a built-in USB charger.

On the bicycle side of things, the Model J can be fitted with one of two drivetrain options. City riders looking to capitalize on the electric motor's oomph can opt for a streamlined single-speed system. Meanwhile, those looking to get a workout in, or ride in hilly terrain, may opt for a seven-speed drivetrain. Folks looking to up the ante in terms of utility can choose from a myriad of accessories, too, such as a MIK-compatible rear cargo rack, an anti-theft alarm, turn signals, brake lights, a horn, and even an upgraded lighting kit with high and low beam configurations.

At its very core, the new Model J from Electric Bike Company offers incredible value for money. With a base price of just $1,499 ($1,199 if you order it now), you can buy the bike now and worry about upgrading it to suit your needs down the road. EBC also takes massive pride in its products and technology, offering a ten-year warranty on the frame and motor, and a five-year warranty on the battery pack. For more information about the Electric Bike Company Model J, as well as other bikes in their repertoire, be sure to visit their official website linked below.