Mondraker Unleashes 2024 Crusher Electric Mountain Bike

Spanish mountain bike brand Mondraker is known all over the world for its high-performance and lightweight mountain bikes. Just like all other prominent cycling brands, Mondraker has hopped aboard the e-bike train, previously launching a slew of both practical and for-sport e-bikes. This time around, it’s catering to more extreme riders with the launch of the Crusher.

The Crusher boasts an impressive 150-millimeter rear wheel travel, and a complete 29-inch wheelset. What's interesting is that it maintains the same geometry and kinematics as its Bosch-powered counterpart, the Crafty. However, instead of the Bosch Performance Line CX motor, Mondraker has opted for the latest EP801 motor from Shimano. Beyond their choice of motors, there's remarkably little that distinguishes these two models, making the 2024 Crusher an intriguing addition to Mondraker's e-bike lineup.

Powering the Crusher is the Shimano EP801 Drive Unit, boasting an impressive maximum torque of 60 pound-feet (85 Newton-meters) and a claimed weight of 5.94 pounds (2.7 kilograms). What's even more enticing for riders is the larger 750-Watt-hour battery compared to the Crafty's 720 Watt-hours, promising extended adventures on the trail.

For the 2024 lineup, the Shimano-powered Mondraker Crusher eMTB offers three distinct build models. Each of these models is thoughtfully equipped with 38-millimeter stanchion forks and features reliable four-piston brakes, complemented by substantial 203/200-millimeter rotors. This focus on componentry ensures that riders can expect a confident and capable performance from the Crusher across its various configurations.

The standard Crusher, priced at $8,699, comes equipped with some notable components. It features a Fox 38 Performance fork with the FIT damper, offering reliable front-end suspension performance. In the rear, it's complemented by a Fox Float X Performance shock, ensuring a well-balanced ride. The drivetrain is powered by a Sram GX Eagle chainset, known for its smooth and precise shifting capabilities. This configuration at this price point aims to provide riders with a solid foundation for their off-road adventures.

For $9,699, the Crusher R offers a premium riding experience with top-tier components. It's equipped with an Ohlins RXF 38 M.2 fork in the front, and an Ohlins TTX 22 M air shock at the rear. The drivetrain of the Crusher R is a Sram X01 Eagle groupset, which is renowned for its precision and smooth gear changes. To complement this high-performance setup, it also comes with Sram Bronze Stealth Brakes, providing reliable stopping power when needed.

Priced at $11,399, the Crusher RR represents the apex of Mondraker's eMTB offerings. Featuring Ohlins suspension for exceptional off-road performance, the standout feature of this build is the Shimano Deore XT Di2 electronic groupset with its innovative Free Shift function, enabling seamless and precise gear changes. Complementing this cutting-edge drivetrain is the Mavic E-Deemax S carbon wheelset, reducing weight while enhancing agility.