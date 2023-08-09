New Mondraker Neat Is A Sleek And Slender Enduro E-MTB

Spanish mountain bike specialist Mondraker has been releasing a bunch of new electric mountain bikes catering to a variety of riding styles. The newest model in its arsenal is a sleek, slender enduro machine with an emphasis on keeping things lightweight – both visually and in terms of build. The model’s name – Neat – is a testament to this, and so, too, is the use of the new TQ-HPR50 drive system.

For those unaware, the new HPR50 motor from German brand TQ is all about keeping things light and compact. Instead of relying on a bunch of power and torque, the TQ-HPR50 makes use of cutting-edge technology – such as a harmonic pin ring motor – to optimize power delivery with every pedal stroke. With 300 watts on tap, it’s by no means the most powerful eMTB out there, but its lightweight build and nimble handling should more than make up for this. When it comes to battery tech, the Neat is equipped with a downtube-integrated battery pack that offers three-to-four hours of riding (or about 28 miles of range on a single charge).

The frame, for example, is made entirely out of carbon fiber. A revised rear swingarm is lighter, and offers 150 millimeters of rear wheel travel, ensuring maximum compliance across all sorts of terrain. Across the board, Mondraker equips the Neat with Fox suspension forks with 160 millimeters of travel. Mavic wheels ensure a lightweight yet robust trail-shredding experience, while the fancy Sram Eagle drivetrains deliver precise shifting, allowing riders to shift even on load. Last but not least, the Mondraker Neat incorporates a sleek and elegant top tube display, providing clear readouts of the bike’s battery status and ride modes.

The new Mondraker Neat gets a Fidlock accessory mount underneath the toptube, allowing you to mount a variety of accessories like water bottles, pouches, tool kits, and even a range-extender. Furthermore, the bike is compatible with the TQ mobile app, allowing users to customize the bike’s features even further. The Mondraker Neat is offered in three builds with weights ranging from 17.9 to 18.9 kilograms. The base model Neat R carries a price tag of $9,699 USD, while the mid-tier Neat RR will set you back $12,499. Lastly, the range-topping Neat RR SL retails for $15,699 USD.

