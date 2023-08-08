Magura Showcases New Combined Braking System For Electric Bikes

Indeed, brakes are among the most important parts of our bikes. In reality, we would prefer any other component to fail over the brakes. This is especially true for e-bikes, which are often heavier and more powerful than standard bikes. Cargo e-bikes, in particular, play a crucial role as they carry not only us but also our valuable items and sometimes even our children.

Magura is widely recognized as one of the premier manufacturers of bicycle brakes. Their brake systems are extensively used on mountain bikes, racing bikes, and trekking bikes. Recently, at Eurobike 2023, Magura showcased their cutting-edge braking technology, known as CBS – Combined Braking System, specifically designed for e-bikes. The system employs a brake force distributor, connecting the brake lever on the handlebars to the disc brakes on the wheels. This intelligent system automatically diverts a portion of the braking force to both the front and back brakes, enhancing overall braking performance.

According to Magura's own study, the introduction of the Combined Braking System (CBS) has demonstrated the potential to reduce braking distance by up to 40%. This significant improvement in brake balance can greatly enhance safety, particularly for heavily loaded cargo e-bikes. Additionally, the system addresses the common fear among new e-bikers of using the front brake, as CBS ensures that both brakes function when either of the levers is actuated. This reassurance encourages riders to utilize both brakes effectively, further promoting safety and control during braking maneuvers.

Magura has ambitious plans for their new braking system. By 2024, they intend to make the Combined Braking System (CBS) a standard feature on cargo bikes. However, their vision extends beyond heavy models. In the medium term, they aim to offer this advanced braking technology to users of trekking, city, and all-road bikes as well. Magura's track record as a pioneer in the industry is evident with their successful introduction of hydraulic brakes on bicycles and the development of the first e-bike models featuring ABS. Their commitment to innovation continues to shape the cycling world and improve safety for riders of all kinds of bikes.