Decathlon’s B’Twin Launches New LD 920 E Electric Bicycle

French sports and outdoor specialist Decathlon has been making waves in the global cycling industry in recent years. The company has a range of bikes that are branded either Rockrider (for its mountain bikes), Triban (for premium road and commuter bikes), and B’Twin (for practical all-around bikes). They’re all sold as built bikes, and do a good job of elevating the whole perception of “department store bicycles.”

Over the years, Decathlon has been building its expertise in the world of cycling, and now even offers electric bicycles of its own. We’ve previously talked about Rockrider electric mountain bikes and how they offer affordable, entry-level access to folks looking to dip their toes in the world of e-bikes. This time around, Decathlon has updated a popular model in its B’Twin range, the LD 920 E. Last year, the bike was introduced as a long-distance tourer – hence the “LD” in its name. This time around, the bike has been updated with a high-tech automatic gearbox for even more convenient riding.

The new drivetrain was developed in partnership with Belgian start-up E2 Drives, and features a dual motor system combining 250 watts of electric pedal assistance with seamless, stepless gear shifting. With two motors and eight sensors, the compact system adapts to rider preferences and ensures a smooth experience by processing performance data 20,000 times per second. Moreover, the bike features a 702-Watt-hour battery in the frame's down tube, providing a range of up to 150 kilometers (94 miles) on a single charge.

B’Twin has also thrown in a suite of handy techie features that further enhance the LD 920 E’s urban capabilities. For example, the integrated GPS tracker is useful in case of theft, while the display and touchscreen on the stem offer real-time riding information. Modes like Eco, Standard, and Boost can be easily selected. Finally, a 30 lux front light and a sturdy luggage rack capable of carrying up to 27 kilograms complete the package.

Available in two frame versions, the B'Twin LD 920 is priced at 2,999 Euros (about $3,300 USD) in the Decathlon online shop, making it an attractive choice for urban commuters seeking a reliable and feature-rich e-city bike.