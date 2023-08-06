Plug-in electric car sales in Europe continued to increase in June, far outpacing the general market and gaining more share.

According to EV Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, in June almost 312,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe, about 42 percent more than a year ago. That's about 25 percent of the total volume - the highest share so far this year.

Growth of all-electric car sales is even higher (57 percent year-over-year), but what was also interesting, is the growth of plug-in hybrid car sales at 17 percent year-over-year - the highest this year.

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: *212,000 (up 57% year-over-year) and 17% share

PHEVs: *100,000 (up 17% year-over-year) and 8% share

Total: 311,897 (up 42% year-over-year) and 25% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – June 2023

So far this year, more than 1.4 million passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe, which is about 22 percent of the total market.

New plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: about *0.93 million and 15% share

PHEVs: about *0.49 million and 7% share

Total: 1,436,712 (up 27% year-over-year) and 22% share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in 2022, more than 2.6 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe (about 23 percent of the total volume).

Top Plug-In Models

The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling plug-in model in Europe for eight consecutive months. In June, 33,523 units were registered, significantly exceeding all other models.

The Tesla Model 3 (14,163) and the Volkswagen ID.4 (10,252) were also very popular, attracting more than 10,000 sales.

Results in June:

Tesla Model Y - 33,523 Tesla Model 3 - 14,163 Volkswagen ID.4 - 10,252 Fiat 500 electric - 7,954 MG 4 - 7,799 Skoda Enyaq iV - 7,119 Volvo XC40 (BEV + PHEV) - 6,615 Volkswagen ID.3 - 6,456 Audi Q4 e-tron - 5,805 Renault Megane E-Tech - 5,032

After the first six months, we can see two Teslas at the top. The Volkswagen ID.4 is fourth, but it's expected that soon it will become third (if not second), as sales recently accelerated.

Results year-to-date:

Tesla Model Y - 138,814 Tesla Model 3 - 43,131 Volvo XC40 (BEV + PHEV) - 42,207 Volkswagen ID.4 - 41,733 Volkswagen ID.3 - 35,415 Fiat 500 electric - 32,289 Audi Q4 e-tron - 32,176 MG 4 - 31,341 Skoda Enyaq iV - 30,259 Dacia Spring - 26,994

Top Brands And Automotive Groups

Tesla was the most popular plug-in car brand in Europe, by registration volume, but as an automotive group, it remains slightly behind Stellantis (when counting BEVs and PHEVs together).

Top plug-in brands (share year-to-date):

Tesla - 13.1%

Volkswagen - 8.5%

BMW - 7.9%

Mercedes-Benz - 7.4%

Volvo - 6.2%

Audi - 5.3%

Peugeot - 4.7%

Top plug-in automotive groups (share year-to-date):