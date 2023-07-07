Mondraker Presents The New Dusty SX Electric Gravel Bike

In the bigger scheme of things, gravel bikes are a relatively new concept. Not really gaining popularity since the early 2010's, gravel bikes are considered by many as a reset button for the rapidly growing mountain bike segment. In their truest form, gravel bikes of today are pretty much like the early mountain bikes – rigid frames with tires designed for all terrain use. That said, the addition of drop bars gives them a sportier appeal.

In the case of electric gravel bikes, they seem to be heading into their own direction, as well. A good example of this comes to us from Spanish bike maker Mondraker. We previously talked about the Dusty, an electric gravel bike with sporty riding in mind. This time around, the brand has launched a new Dusty – the Dusty SX. Those of you familiar with the car and bike worlds would recognize the "SX" suffix as meaning dual-purpose, and this is exactly what the Dusty SX hopes to be.

But wait a minute – aren't gravel bikes already dual-purpose? Yes, they can be ridden both on the road and on trails. However, the Dusty SX adds a dash of versatility with a bunch of urban-focused amenities. For example, the bike is equipped with aluminum mudguards, meaning you can ride this bike anywhere without having to worry about your outfit getting ruined. On top of that, the frame is made out of what Mondraker calls "Stealth Air Carbon," which means that the frame is composed of varying types of carbon which all wok together to ensure maximum rigidity, longevity, and light weight.

The new Dusty SX lineup is made up of two models – the R and RR. Both bikes are built atop the same carbon frame, and feature the Mahle X20 hub-drive system. Both bikes are also equipped with a 350-watt-hour battery pack. If you're thinking that this powertrain isn't as powerful as what you'd find on other urban bikes, you'd be right. The essence of the Mahle X20 is to provide as natural a pedal feel as possible, and it does this by ensuring smooth pedal assist and keeping the power relatively low.

The Dusty SX R and RR are differentiated by the components they run. For starters, the R is equipped with a SRAM Apex 1x11 drivetrain. Meanwhile, the SX RR is equipped with a fancy SRAM Rival eTap AXS 1x12 groupset, ensuring precise shifts with the tap of a switch. In terms of pricing, the Dusty SX isn't exactly affordable – the SX E retails for £4,599, or about $5,847 USD, while the SX RR commands a rather hefty £5,599, or the equivalent of $7,118 USD.